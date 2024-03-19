LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE) Experiences Unprecedented Growth and Technological Advancements Post-Revamp

Venice, FL, USA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE), a pioneering force in the Telehealth sector, announces remarkable strides in patient acquisition and recurring monthly revenue growth, marking a significant milestone since the company’s strategic overhaul in 2023. This transformation has not only bolstered LiveCare Inc.’s position in the Telehealth industry but also underscored its commitment to helping people and saving lives while enhancing patient care through innovative technology and its 24/7 live monitoring.



Since the revamp, LiveCare Inc. has experienced a surge in patient engagement, with an impressive 2,500 new patients, since starting its own in-house sales initiative. These patients are entrusting their chronic healthcare needs to LiveCare’s cutting-edge program with 24/7 access to live, caring professionals. This increase in patient acquisition reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to accessibility, efficiency, and quality care as evidenced by growing patient membership from around 2,600 in October 2023, to approximately 5,100 patients today.

In addition to patient growth, LiveCare Inc. has reported a substantial increase in recurring monthly revenue, expected at over $500,000 this month versus $313,000 for December 2023’s billing showing 166% increase in three short months. This financial achievement is a testament to the company’s successful business model and its transition to becoming cash flow positive and profitable expected soon. LiveCare Inc. is setting new standards in the Telehealth industry, demonstrating that it is on a clear path to becoming a leading name in healthcare innovation.

“Since our strategic revamp in October 2023, LiveCare Inc. has been on an upward trajectory, helping people, saving the lives of loved ones and continually enhancing our technology to meet the evolving needs of our patients,” stated Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare Inc. “Our growth in patient acquisition and recurring revenue not only highlights our drive for financial stability but also our potential to revolutionize Telehealth delivery. We are setting the record straight - LiveCare Inc. is not just a company, but a beacon of hope for the future of Telehealth.”

The success of LiveCare Inc. can be attributed to its relentless pursuit of technological innovation and patient-centric care around its 24/7 live monitoring. The company’s proprietary technology has been instrumental in streamlining Telehealth processes, enabling real-time patient monitoring, and providing immediate access to medical professionals. This has significantly improved patient outcomes and satisfaction, reinforcing LiveCare’s mission to make healthcare accessible and efficient for everyone.

Looking ahead, LiveCare Inc. remains committed to its mission of helping its patients, saving lives and is poised for continued growth. With a solid foundation of technological advancements, a robust business model, and a clear vision for the future, LiveCare Inc. is on its way to achieving unprecedented success in the Telehealth landscape.



About LiveCare Inc.

LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE) is a leading Telehealth company dedicated to transforming patient care through innovative technology and personalized 24/7 support. With a focus on accessibility, efficiency, and quality care, LiveCare Inc. provides a comprehensive platform for real-time patient monitoring, immediate access to healthcare professionals, and personalized healthcare solutions. Committed to saving lives and improving patient outcomes, LiveCare Inc. is setting new standards in healthcare delivery.

For more information about LiveCare Inc., please visit:

https://www.LiveCarehealth.com/investors

