ADRF Announces Industry-Leading Converged Wireless Network Solutions

BURBANK, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider for over 25 years, announced its ADXV DAS now provides converged wireless network solutions, offering building owners at least 30% in cost savings by supporting commercial and public safety frequency bands in a single enclosure. The ADXV Series modular, carrier-grade DAS meets wireless coverage and capacity needs from the simplest to the most complex venues and transports frequencies from VHF to C-band.



Traditionally, building owners must deploy commercial and public systems separately, which incurs additional equipment, labor, cabling, conduit, and component costs. With the addition of the NEMA 4 / IP66 chassis, ADXV's flexible architecture allows for public safety and commercial cellular networks in the same head end and meets NFPA 1225 standards, including UL 2524, second edition. For regions where Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) still require separate head ends for public safety and cellular coverage, the ADXV head ends can be daisy-chained to manage the entire system from a single interface.

“Wireless is becoming as important as any utility for businesses, but unlike other utilities for small to mid-sized businesses and venues, can be cost prohibitive,” said Sun Kim, Director of Engineering at ADRF. “The shared resources of a converged wireless solution make it much more affordable for building owners to provide connectivity for consumers and first responders with significant space savings plus a streamlined design and installation for system integrators.”

ADRF’s converged solution includes:

UL2524 (second edition) certified and NEMA 4 / IP66 rated DAS head-end (HE)

Commercial mid or high power remote unit (RU)

Public Safety remote unit (RU)

Optional optical expansion unit (OEU) for large deployments

"As the demand for converged solutions continues to rise, businesses increasingly recognize the significant cost and time savings associated with integrating commercial DAS alongside mandatory public safety deployments,” said Joe Ioco, Director of Services at Communications International. “At Communications International, we've observed this trend firsthand and are excited to collaborate with ADRF to meet these evolving needs in jurisdictions that permit such integrated solutions."

For more information about ADRF's new converged wireless network solution, visit IWCE Expo booth #423 or learn more online at www.adrftech.com .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, Forbes Technology Council, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.

Contact: Ross Blume Fusion PR on behalf of ADRF ross.blume@fusionpr.com