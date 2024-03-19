Eden Green Launches Flagship Herb Program

Flexible Microclimate Technology Allows Multiple Herb Varietals to Be Grown Within a Singular Greenhouse, A CEA Industry First

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Green Technology (Eden Green), a next-generation indoor vertical farming company, today launched its flagship herb program, making it the first company to grow, package, and ship a full herb suite out of a single facility. The program leverages Eden Green’s patented microclimate technology and networked distribution model to improve logistics, reduce environmental impact, and increase access to fresh, affordable herbs.



Cultivating a diverse array of herbs presents a significant challenge for a traditional farm or greenhouse, as each variety demands specific climatic conditions and matures at a different rate. Eden Green's innovative microclimate technology addresses this challenge head-on by enabling each plant to grow in a customized environment and receive a meticulously calibrated nutrient mix all year long. This advanced approach optimizes the use of energy, water, and nutrients and allows various herbs to thrive side by side in a single facility, instead of in separate farms located in different climates across the country. The result is a more efficient, less wasteful, and cost-effective method of growing a wide selection of herbs, enhancing the potential for faster and more sustainable cultivation.



“Until now, the agricultural industry relied upon aggregators piecing together different herb crops from around the world to deliver fresh, affordable, and high-quality produce year-round. Innovative approaches are necessary to keep up with growing demand, particularly with complex programs like herbs,” said Eddy Badrina, CEO of Eden Green. “Our grow system is the only solution capable of supplying an entire herb program out of a single facility. We believe this process is the key to delivering fresh, high-quality produce sustainably and at an affordable price.”



In addition to resource efficiency, Eden Green’s herb program will dramatically simplify supply chain logistics. In the typical retail model, sourcing a complete suite of herbs necessitates multiple distributors and international importation. Not only is this logistically complex, herbs spend most of their shelf-life in transportation, undergoing repeated packaging. Eden Green revolutionizes this process by growing and packaging all major herb varieties in a single vertical greenhouse. Strategically located within miles of major distribution centers, Eden Green is now able to deliver herbs from farm to shelf within just 48 hours. This, combined with ​​innovative packaging solutions that reduce waste and time spent repacking products, drastically reduces the distance food travels, ensures unparalleled freshness and nutrition, and streamlines logistics for retailers.



Eden Green will grow more than 10 herb varieties, including basil, cilantro, chives, dill, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage and thyme. One facility alone will produce 350,000-400,000 pounds of fresh, sustainable herbs a year. The company will distribute herbs to some of the largest retailers and food service companies in the U.S. through its exclusive distributor, Robinson Fresh, a leading provider of fresh produce and supply chain services.



“To supply a variety of fresh, high-quality produce to people around the world, sustainably and affordably, we need truly disruptive technologies,” said Molly Tabron, Director of Supply at Robinson Fresh. “Eden Green’s unique approach to fresh produce does just that, and we look forward to seeing the herb program come to life.”



Badrina added, “Robinson Fresh has continued to be an ideal partner for us. Their logistic expertise, and their deep relationships with retail and food service providers, have been essential to our growth and continued success.”



Microclimate Technology

Eden Green is the only greenhouse grower and packer able to grow 10 herbs in a singular facility. The company creates microclimates for each plant, an individualized, highly customizable environment localized to a specific plant. Each plant’s roots receive a precise nutrient mix every 90 seconds through a temperature controlled and filtered closed loop water system. Responsive air control for oxygen and carbon dioxide allows temperature and humidity within the microclimate to be adjusted in seconds. By focusing on individual plants, Eden Green’s patented process allows for:

Multi-Crop Cultivation : Because the microclimates act as a personalized incubator for each plant, Eden Green can grow up to 200+ products in one vertical farm.

: Because the microclimates act as a personalized incubator for each plant, Eden Green can grow up to 200+ products in one vertical farm. Greater Efficiency & Zero Waste : Rather than conditioning a full greenhouse, Eden Green manages only the climate around each individual plant which enables precise control over resources being utilized, saving energy, water and nutrients.

: Rather than conditioning a full greenhouse, Eden Green manages only the climate around each individual plant which enables precise control over resources being utilized, saving energy, water and nutrients. Faster, Higher-Quality Harvests: Plants receive individualized nutrients and environmental conditions, resulting in faster and higher quality harvests.



About Eden Green Technology

Eden Green Technology, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based privately held company, is on a mission to provide hyperfresh and locally-grown produce for all. Eden Green Technology offers producers, retailers, and suppliers an alternative to traditional agriculture; a decentralized network of greenhouses that provides access to safe, always-available, locally-grown produce year-round for retail, white-label, and private-label solutions.

The company’s proprietary microclimate environments, hydroponic vine systems, and cutting-edge lighting solutions allow for rapid construction and expansion, increasing access and production profitably. With local and national distribution channels, everyone can benefit from fresher, safer, and healthier food. Eden Green reserves up to 10% of each harvest for philanthropic donation. Learn more at www.edengreen.com