Autonomix Appoints Jennifer Cook as Chief Business Officer

THE WOODLANDS, TX, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Cook as its Chief Business Officer.

Mrs. Cook is an innovative, cross-functional leader with significant expertise working with early developmental stage companies and building them into fully integrated companies. Over the course of her career, she has a proven track record with translating vision to expand value proposition and creating successful go-to-market solutions.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jennifer to the Autonomix team. Her expertise in business strategy and analysis will be of great value as we continue to execute on our corporate and clinical efforts moving forward. Most notably, we believe her demonstrated success within start-ups and medical technology brands in establishing global positioning and competitive brand strategy and go-to-market solutions make her the ideal candidate to round off the expertise of our team and helping to propel Autonomix to our next phase of growth,” commented Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix.

“Autonomix has positioned itself as a compelling opportunity and promising potential solution in the field of electrophysiology. The groundbreaking technology supported by a solid leadership team with successful track records has established a solid foundation from which the Company can grow. I look forward to working closely with the team to bolster the business strategy and generate value in the near and long term for all stakeholders,” added Mrs. Cook.

Mrs. Cook joins Autonomix having most recently served as the Vice President of Marketing at MedShift, a technology company helping to drive growth and scale to medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers. Prior to MedShift, Mrs. Cook served as the Vice President of Marketing at Soliton, Inc. While at Soliton she was responsible for bringing forward-thinking vision and leadership to craft the brand, commercial strategy and commercial go-to-market plan that launched the novel cellulite and tattoo removal medical aesthetic device RESONIC, which played a pivotal role in Soliton being acquired by AbbVie for a $550 million enterprise valuation. Prior to Soliton, Mrs. Cook was the Director of Consumer Marketing and Marketing Communications at Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. where she led patient positioning, segmentation, research, advertising, and marketing operations for Apollo’s portfolio of Class II medical devices, the LapBand and Orbera Weight Loss Balloon. Other career appointments include Integrated Marketing Director at Real Chemistry (formerly W2O Group); Vice President at Stern Advertising; Account Director at Rosetta Marketing (acquired by Publicis Groupe/Razorfish); and Brand Account Director at Doner Advertising.



Mrs. Cook holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

