Call2Recycle Announces New Board of Directors Member

ATLANTA, Ga., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle, the nation’s leading battery recycling organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Utaukwa B. Allen to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Allen recently joined Google as the Head of Economic Development for its Data Centers. She brings with her a wealth of expertise in community development and sustainability strategies from previous roles at Microsoft, Ada Infrastructure and Kyndryl. Her commitment to sustainability and passion for partnering with communities on safe recycling aligns perfectly with Call2Recycle’s mission and values.

“We are thrilled to welcome Utaukwa Allen to our Board,” said Leo Raudys, CEO of Call2Recycle. “Her extensive background in sustainability and the technology sector will be invaluable as we continue to advance our efforts to make it easier to responsibly recycle batteries everywhere.”

“I’m looking forward to supporting Call2Recycle’s important work in battery recycling, in support of a circular economy. I plan to leverage my expertise in economic development and community engagement to help Call2Recycle offer more convenient and safe ways for consumers and businesses to recycle.”

Dr. Allen earned her doctorate in education from Harvard University. She also holds a Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law, a Master’s degree in international education from New York University, and a B.A. from Duke University.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through safe and responsible end-of-life battery management. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide battery collection and recycling programs to industry and consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

