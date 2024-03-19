Toronto & York Region Labour Council and Urban Alliance on Race Relations mark International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 21st, the Toronto & York Region Labor Council (TYRLC) and the Urban Alliance on Race Relations (UARR) will mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (IDERD) by presenting Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto City Councillors with practical and impactful policy proposals, tools and solutions to address racial inequity in Toronto.



● Who: Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Urban Alliance on Racial Relations ● What: International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination ● When: 9:00 AM Thursday, March 21, 2024 ● Where: City Hall (100 Queen St. W) ● Why: Present solutions to Toronto City Council to eliminate racial inequity in TO

Speakers:

Andria Babbington - President, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Nigel Barriffe - President, Urban Alliance on Racial Relations

Neethan Shan - Executive Director, Urban Alliance on Racial Relations

Andrea Vásquez Jiménez - Director and Principal Consultant, Policing Free Schools

Melissa Wong - Director, Engagement & Strategic Initiatives, Social Planning Toronto

Following the press conference, TYRLC and UARR will host an interactive panel – Racial Justice Toronto – at Metro Hall at 12:30pm with speakers and members of the public. At discussion will be how racial inequity manifests in Toronto around housing, transit, community services, policing, and good jobs.

Media Contact:

Susan McMurray, Executive Assistant, Toronto & York Region Labour Council

Phone: 416-882-2247 Email: smcmurray@labourcouncil.ca

The Toronto & York Region Labour Council represents over 220,000 workers from diverse sectors across the Toronto region. Committed to fighting for economic, social, racial and climate justice, the Council works tirelessly to create a fair and equitable future for all.

The Urban Alliance on Race Relations works with the community, public and private sectors to provide educational programs and research critical to addressing racism in our society.