OSCE addresses connection between gender, corruption and natural resources

On 13 March 2024, the OSCE Gender Issues Programme WIN Project, co-hosted together with Italy and Ireland, a side event titled "No Woman’s Land: Unpacking the Nexus and Finding Solutions on Gender, Corruption and Access to Natural Resources" at the margins of the 68th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) in New York.

The event, chaired by the OSCE Senior Advisor on Gender Issues Lara Scarpitta, brought together international and civil society experts as well as academia and provided a platform for panellists and experts to explore the nexus between gender and corruption, particularly focusing on its impact on women's access to natural resources. The political, environmental, social and economic ramifications of corruption were also discussed.

In her recorded opening remarks, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid emphasized the impact of corruption, stating that “Corruption is not gender neutral and it affects women disproportionally. This is why we need targeted and gender-responsive policies. It is time to unlock women’s potential in fighting corruption and to remove any barrier that stands in their way to full empowerment in our societies.”

The new research on "Gender and Corruption in the Access to Natural Resources: Preliminary Findings," was presented during the side event. The report examines how women’s economic empowerment and participation in decision-making are affected by corruptive practices in four sectors: water, land, forestry and extractive industries.

Participants also discussed the pervasive nature of corruption across various contexts such as peace and mediation efforts and in humanitarian settings. Speakers highlighted the advantages and necessity of integrating women into decision-making processes, especially in humanitarian settings and in the field of mediation and negotiations for access to critical natural resources such as water and land.

In addition, experts addressed best practices for empowering women, promoting women’s leadership and ensuring gender equality in the management of natural resources. Speakers made recommendations for policymakers to promote gender-responsive policies and approaches.

Speakers included Dr. Michael Breen (Professor, Dublin City University), Joachime Nason (Head of the Humanitarian Section, EU Delegation to the UN in New York), Dr. Ayse Betul Celik (Professor, Sabanci University & Mediterranean Women’s Mediators Network) and Maria Victoria Cabrera Balleza (Chief Executive Officer, Global Network of Women Peacebuilders).