U.S. Oral Surgery Management Enters Maryland, Adds Five New Partner Practices in Five States

IRVING, Texas, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is finishing out Q1 2024 strong with the announcement of five new partner practices, including one in Maryland, USOSM’s first partner practice in that state. The new partners are Howard County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Maryland, Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Virginia, Collier Oral Surgery & Implant Center in Florida, Colorado Regional Oral Surgery in Colorado and The Pogue Center in Arizona.



Collectively, they include 10 surgeons and seven locations across five states. With the new additions, USOSM now has more than 230 surgeon partners across 27 states.

“Last year was one of great growth for us, and we’re excited to continue that momentum with the addition of five new partner practices in five states. All of which, are well known for exceptional patient care and overall clinical excellence,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “These are traits that we value and look for in all surgeon partners.”

About the new partners:

All USOSM surgeon partners retain full clinical autonomy throughout the partnership and receive a majority ownership stake in USOSM. They are board certified, highly skilled and highly trained, and they are leaders within the oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) specialty.

Located in Ellicott City, near Baltimore, Maryland, Howard County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is led by Paul German, DDS, and Jean-Luc Niel, DMD. The surgeons practice a full scope of OMS, including corrective jaw surgery, facial trauma, pathology, wisdom teeth removal, extractions, orthodontic exposures, bone grafting and dental implants.

Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery offers a full scope of OMS from two offices: one in Fishersville and one in Lexington, Virginia. Surgeons M. Todd Brandt, DDS, MD, and Corey C. Burgoyne, DMD, provide comprehensive, personalized and compassionate OMS care to patients of all ages, including those with special needs.

Led by Sein Moe, DDS, Collier Oral Surgery & Implant Center is located in Naples, Florida. The team focuses on results, delivering the best possible treatment for each individual patient to achieve and maintain a healthy, functional and aesthetic smile. Procedures include dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom and other teeth extractions, platelet rich plasma treatment and onsite Cone Beam CT scans.

With offices in Arvada and Lakewood, Colorado Regional Oral Surgery offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures onsite, as well as tele-dentistry services for consultations and post-operative visits. Colorado Regional Oral Surgery has four surgeons, who are dedicated to providing the best surgical care to their patients in a compassionate and dignified manner. They are Nicholas Politano, DDS; Sara Weinstein, DDS, MS; Eric J. Reimer, DDS; and Andrew C. Griebel, DMD.

Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Pogue Center is named after Mark Pogue, MD, DDS. The center specializes in oral, facial and cosmetic surgery, as well as aesthetic skincare services. Most surgeries take place in the state-of-the-art, joint-commission-accredited outpatient center attached to the office. This provides a private, monitored environment for patient comfort and safety.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 27 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

