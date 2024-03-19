Duck Creek Technologies Transforms North American Insurers' Connectivity to Preferred Payment Providers with the Launch of Duck Creek Payments 

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, is excited to introduce Duck Creek Payments to the North American market. This cutting-edge, cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution is poised to transform the insurance industry by offering unparalleled access to any global payment provider or technology for premium collections and claims disbursements.

Serving as the singular entry point to the global payments ecosystem, Duck Creek Payments ensures insurers enjoy heightened cost efficiency, accelerated time-to-market, improved customer experiences, and future-proofed payment offerings, all while ensuring payment compliance. Recognizing the increasingly important role of payments in meeting customer expectations, Duck Creek caters to insurers' unique needs, acknowledging the challenges of integrating payment solutions not inherently designed for the insurance industry.

Initially crafted for the European insurance market, Duck Creek Payments has already solved payment complexities for European clients. By complementing Duck Creek's broader suite of core system solutions, insurers can now effortlessly connect to their preferred payment provider, harnessing their chosen payment technology in the regions in which they operate or on a global scale without the headaches of extensive and time-consuming integrations.

“Duck Creek Payments is the key to unlocking a streamlined, future-ready payment experience for insurers, solidifying its status as a game-changer in our industry,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “The choice and flexibility this innovative solution provides our customers will offer them significant advantages and position them for success in the evolving digital payments landscape."

"Revolutionizing payment practices in the insurance sector isn't merely an upgrade; it's a fundamental shift towards a future where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme”, says Karlyn Carnahan, head of Celent’s North American insurance practice. “Modernizing payment processes is the linchpin for insurers to stay agile, reduce operational complexities, and ultimately, deliver a frictionless customer-centric experience. In an era defined by technological advancements, embracing these changes isn't just an option; it's a strategic necessity for the insurance industry to thrive and meet the evolving needs of both insurers and policyholders alike."

Join the Duck Creek Technologies live product launch webinar on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET to learn more about simplifying payments for carriers with Duck Creek Payments.

