Report Outlines Accomplishments Towards Global Health Sector Resilience

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center), a non-profit, member-driven community for global health sector resilience, released its 2023 Annual Report. The report showcases the activities Health-ISAC undertook during the year to help ensure the resilience of the sector.



The theme Resiliency is in Our DNA, highlights the numerous ways Health-ISAC delivers value to stakeholders in health across the globe including new state-of-the-art tools, services, webinars, education & training offerings, white papers, the Annual Threat Report with an executive summary for CISOs, networking, exercises, and working group products.

"The 2023 Annual Report reflects the commitment to fulfilling our mission of advancing physical and cyber resilience in the global health industry," says Denise Anderson, President and CEO, Health-ISAC. "I'm pleased to share the numerous and amazing accomplishments we have made as an ISAC and as a community over the past year. Just as our DNA works to help us survive as individuals and as a species, our members and their organizations come together to help keep the sector resilient in the face of physical and cyber threats."

The report covers topics such as threat intelligence shared, white papers published, committee and working group activities, efforts around medical device security, deliverables in Europe, media mentions, events held and annual award winners. It also documents a timeline of relevant incidents impacting the sector throughout the year. Access the 2023 Annual Report here: https://h-isac.org/health-isac-publishes-2023-annual-report/.

ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

Health-ISAC — a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization — plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Healthcare Sector so that companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience. Health-ISAC connects thousands of healthcare security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force-multiplier that enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies and proactively defend against threats every single day.

