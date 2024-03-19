Progress Receives 2024 Emotional Footprint Award for Metadata Management from SoftwareReviews

Based on user reviews, Progress Semaphore ranks #1 for third consecutive year with the highest scores across all categories

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® Semaphore™ , its metadata management and semantic AI platform, was named a Champion in SoftwareReviews’ 2024 Metadata Management Emotional Footprint Awards . The Emotional Footprint Awards evaluate and rank products based on emotional response ratings from IT and business professionals. Progress achieved the highest score of all ranked companies.

SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group , applies an emotional footprint methodology to aggregate scores across 26 dimensions of the vendor-client relationship and product effectiveness. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score—representing overall user sentiment. Out of six metadata management products, Semaphore ranked first for:

Net Emotional Footprint with a score of 99+ out of 100

Customer Experience with a score of 8.4 out of 10

Value Index, which captures user satisfaction with their software given the costs they are paying, with 94 out of 100



The “Strongest Positive Emotions” reported by users were Reliable (100%), Enables Productivity (100%), Unique Features (100%), Helps Innovate (100%) and Performance Enhancing (100%), among others. User reviews that contributed to Progress’ recognition include:

“Semaphore is a very unique, AI-based metadata management solution which helped us to transform data into knowledge, to increase growth and reduce risk.”

“The platform delivers the best user experience.”

“I highly recommend this powerful platform to any business enterprise for effective program management.”



“We are appreciative of this customer-driven award and believe being named the 2024 Emotional Footprint Award winner by SoftwareReviews and Info-Tech Research Group represents the commitment we have to providing a world-class metadata engine combined with exceptional ease of use,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “It is customer feedback that allows us to constantly evolve, innovate and develop products that propel businesses forward.”

The Semaphore semantic AI platform enables users to manage knowledge models and automatically extract and classify both structured and unstructured data to generate rich semantic metadata. It removes layers of information complexity and helps organizations use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.

For more information, go to https://www.progress.com/semaphore .

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com .

