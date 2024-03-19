Bottomline Expands Expert Legal Bill Review Service

Extends best-in-class solution for use with any legal spend management platform

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced the expansion of its Expert Legal Bill Review Service for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Carriers and Corporate Legal organizations. Initially exclusive to customers utilizing Bottomline’s Legal-X or Legal eXchange platforms, the Expert Legal Bill Review service has now been extended to organizations using any legal spend or legal eBilling system, including Corporate Legal. This means that legal teams can seamlessly leverage the industry’s premier expert legal bill review service without the need for platform changes.



“Bottomline has built a reputation as the leading provider of 3rd party bill review in the claims market. We are delighted to extend this expertise to claims and legal departments using other legal spend and eBilling systems.” said Tom Ogburn, Chief Revenue Officer, Legal Spend Management, Bottomline.

The 2023 Claims Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) Study, performed by Suite 200, provides third-party confirmation of Bottomline’s leadership and ROI in 3rd party bill review services, where our analysis of the data shows Bottomline Expert Legal Bill Review customers achieve significantly better results.

Bottomline’s service boasts a nearly 30-year history in legal bill review, working with more than 400 P&C Carriers, Third-Party Administrators, Self-Insured companies, and corporate legal departments. Collectively, Bottomline helped our customers save more than $400 million in 2023.

What sets Bottomline’s Expert Legal Bill Review Service apart is a team of nearly 200 attorney auditors, who—on average, have 14+ years’ experience across claims defense, corporate legal/litigation disciplines.

Better review of spend can help customers achieve bigger results, including:

Increased efficiency —reducing time spent on invoice review and approval

Improved decision-making —transforming legal claims into a strategic source of value

Controlled spend—reducing legal spend by 6 to 10 percent, based on a customer's goals



"As legal costs surge for P&C Insurance Carriers and Corporate Legal departments, the imperative for tailored bill review programs is clearer than ever. Our extended service, now able to function with any platform, delivers top-notch assistance to a broader audience, empowering legal departments to rein in spend leakage fostering greater efficiency and informed decision-making." said Matt Kivlin, Head of Product Management, Legal Spend Management, Bottomline.

Associated with this new product expansion, Bottomline is offering a Free Feasibility Study allowing potential customers to see first-hand the opportunities for cost efficiency and reduction. Savings can range from 6 to 10 percent, depending on an organization’s goals and objectives. Each Expert Bill Review program is specifically tailored to complement management strategies while supporting established vendor relationships.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 30 years of experience, moving more than $10 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $130 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Media Contacts:

John Stevens or Jacqueline Powell

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com