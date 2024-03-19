Qmulos Appointed to Carahsoft’s Software License Supply Arrangement (SLSA) for IT Procurement Within Canadian Government

New Contract Expands Availability of Qmulos Cybersecurity Risk Management and Compliance Automation Solutions to Government of Canada

CHANTILLY, Va., and RESTON, Va., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security and risk management automation provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced an expansion of the companies’ partnership to provide Qmulos solutions to all levels of the Government of Canada, including Federal, provincial, territorial, municipal and Crown corporations.

Under the new agreement, Carahsoft will leverage its Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) Contract – held through Public Services and Procurement in Canada – to distribute the full range of Qmulos products and services, including its flagship Q-Compliance platform and Q-Audit, its insider threat management platform. Carahsoft will work to offer additional contracts to support new Public Sector customers in Canada and expand the availability of Qmulos solutions.

“We are excited to work with Carahsoft to expand our reach within the Canadian Government through this SLSA,” said Matt Coose, Founder and CEO of Qmulos. “There is a continuous need to strengthen the Government’s cybersecurity posture in the face of increasingly frequent and sophisticated threats. Through this expanded partnership, we can help all levels of the Canadian Government achieve true compliance automation, protect systems from attack and remediate breaches quickly.”

Qmulos is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) that delivers cutting-edge, Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) solutions that enable customers to meet compliance requirements and achieve operational cybersecurity risk management goals. Its solutions, Q-Compliance and Q-Audit, are powered by Splunk and empower agencies to make evidence-based risk management decisions confidently through real-time insights. By automating the collection of compliance evidence, Qmulos gives customers visibility of their standing in relation to various frameworks through easy-to-understand dashboards and prioritizes compliance as a crucial aspect of organizational cybersecurity preparedness.

“Ensuring agencies comply with security requirements is a top priority for the Government of Canada,” said John Howton, Team Lead of Splunk Technical Alliance Partners at Carahsoft. “Procuring and deploying real-time compliance automation solutions equips agencies with the tools they need to transition from vulnerable legacy systems and successfully counter emerging threats. We are proud to expand our partnership with Qmulos into the Canadian Public Sector market, and we look forward to working closely with our reseller partners to support the Government of Canada.”

Qmulos’ solutions are available in Canada through Carahsoft’s SLSA contract EN578-232335/044/SMS. For more information, contact the Qmulos team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or Qmulos@carahsoft.com; or explore the different cybersecurity frameworks Qmulos offers solutions for here.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Records Management, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while providing a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

