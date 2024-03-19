Corvee Adds Home Office Deduction Tax Position to Instead

Latest addition further showcases the company’s commitment to delivering easy access to tax savings opportunities

MIAMI, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving small and medium-size businesses as well as tax and accounting firms, today announces the release of home office deduction filing guidelines in Instead and Instead Pro .



A home office deduction allows for the deduction of expenses related to a portion of a home that is used exclusively and regularly for business operations or activities. With this latest strategy, users can leverage Instead to:

Determine home office eligibility and estimate savings

Add home office expenses

Build or upload a home office policy

Select a tax calculation method

Instead offers different ways to calculate and maximize deductions:

Regular utilizes every aspect of your home office for maximum deductions. The platform can also support deductions for multiple homes used for office space.

Simplified is a straightforward method for those wanting a hassle-free approach.

“Home office deductions can lead to significant tax savings over time,” states Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder of Corvee. “Instead makes it easy to enter the information necessary for a deduction and provides the tracking to keep tabs on all expenses and spending. In addition, the product includes an AI-powered plan generator to ensure all deductions and reimbursements align with tax requirements.”

For more information on Instead, visit www.instead.com .

About Corvee

Corvee ( www.corvee.com ) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their operations. The company's innovative software, including Corvee Tax Planning and the newly released Instead and Instead Pro, simplifies complex tax processes and fosters proactive, strategic planning.

