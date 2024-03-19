Medigene AG to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference
Planegg/Martinsried, March 19, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on March 26, 2024.
Members of Medigene's management team will join a fireside chat and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.
About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is expected to receive IND/CTA approval in the second half of 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/
Medigene AG
Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
Email: investor@medigene.com
