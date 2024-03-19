19 March 2024

Turkmenistan and the EU signed a Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

On March 18, 2024, the signing of the Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan and the EU took place in the building of the Council of the European Union.

As part of the ceremony, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Permanent Representative of Belgium to the EU Willem van de Voorde, which was also attended by the Managing Director of the European External Action Service for Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and the OSCE Michael Siebert.

It should be noted that Belgium currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU.

In the afternoon, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, during which the current state and prospects for cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres were discussed.