19 March 2024

162

About the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs departments of Turkmenistan and Belgium

On March 18, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Hadja Lahbib.

The ministers discussed the current level and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the political, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The parties expressed their readiness to further develop bilateral relations and partnerships within the framework of international organizations.

Along with this, interest was expressed in expanding trade and economic ties.