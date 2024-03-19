19 March 2024

165

Turkmenistan is expanding the range of cooperation with European business circles

On March 18, 2024, in Brussels, as part of a round table with the participation of representatives of the European business community, ways to new economic partnerships between Turkmenistan and the European Union were discussed.

In addition to general discussions, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan M.Chakiev held a number of separate meetings with European organizations and companies.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with the heads of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Walloon Export and Investment Agency, as well as the vice-presidents of the “Philips” and “Picanol” companies.

M.Chakiev discussed issues of cooperation with the leaders of the seaport of Antwerp and the companies “Cargolux”, “Exagon Global BV”, “Royal IHC”, and “DEME”.

During the meetings, attention was focused on expanding existing cooperation, supplying equipment for various industries of Turkmenistan, researching potential projects, digitalization, use of modern technologies, development of entrepreneurship and investment activity. The prospects for opening service centers of European companies in Turkmenistan were discussed in order to strengthen further interaction and improve the service of supplied equipment.

During the negotiations, the importance of the experience of organizations and companies in the development of entrepreneurship and its beneficial impact on the process of transformation in Turkmenistan was emphasized.

The parties also expressed interest in continuing fruitful cooperation and readiness to discuss recommendations for improving the legal environment for business and investment.