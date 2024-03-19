ABVC BioPharma, Inc. CEO Selected as 2024 Top 10 CEO in CEO Insights Asia Magazine

FREMONT, CA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) ("Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, proudly announced today that its CEO, Dr. Uttam Patil, was selected as one of the Top 10 CEOs in Taiwan 2024 by CEO Insights Asia Magazine . This recognition is a testament to Dr. Patil's outstanding leadership, innovative vision, and significant contributions to the Company. Dr. Patil is confident in the Company's prospects, so he owns stock options without claiming a salary. Within his first year as the Company's CEO, the Company saw a rise in the stock price of its common stock, an increase in its social media presence, and a renewed focus on its essential products.



Under Dr. Patil's leadership, ABVC's team has achieved remarkable international growth and success. In November of last year, ABVC received a patent for ADHD treatment; last month, they received a patent for their MDD solution in Australia. CEO Insights Asia writes that Dr. Patil, "a unique amalgamation of scholarly acumen and practical insight fuels a forward-thinking approach, steering companies toward sustained success and pioneering innovation ( CEO Insight Asia 19) ". The magazine celebrates leaders with exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and a commitment to driving positive change within their organizations and the industry. This award is a well-deserved honor for Dr. Patil and reflects his dedication to excellence.

Dr. Patil believes in a clear mission beyond profit-making and wants the Company to positively impact society through innovative products, sustainable practices, and community engagement. He emphasizes innovation as a core driver of growth. While pursuing growth and innovation, Dr. Patil strives to focus equally on financial discipline and stability, which he believes creates long-term value for shareholders.

His team is passionate about delivering exceptional value to society and continues to prioritize understanding society's needs, preferences, and pain points. Dr. Patil recognizes that the Company's success hinges on its people as they aspire to cultivate a vibrant, inclusive, and high-performing culture where employees are empowered, motivated, and given opportunities to thrive and develop their skills.

To read the complete story and learn about Dr. Uttam Patil's views, visit https://www.ceoinsightsasia.com/digital-magazine/ceos-in-taiwan-march-2024/#page=24

For more information about ABVC and its subsidiaries, stay updated on the latest updates or visit https://abvcpharma.com .

ABVC urges its shareholders to sign up on the Company's website for the latest news alerts; visit https://abvcpharma.com/?page_id=17707

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct global clinical trials through Phase III.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Leeds Chow

Email: leedschow@ambrivis.com