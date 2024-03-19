Collective Audience and Reset Digital Launch Strategic AdTech Joint Venture

Collaboration to Empower Marketers with Direct Connections Between Supply and Demand, Thereby Increasing Efficiency, Reach, Ad Spend ROI and Audience Data Assets

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media solutions, has launched a strategic technology partnership with Reset Digital , an industry-leading digital marketing platform used by the world’s top advertisers and publishers.







Reset Digital’s premier customers represent major brands and Fortune 500 companies and top marketing and advertising agencies worldwide. It provides the emotional context data and DSP + SSP capabilities that advertisers and publishers need to drive mass reach and high ROI at scale. It is considered the world's first and only Neuro-Programmatic™ platform aimed at eliminating bias, which in turn drives more meaningful connections between brands and consumers.

The Reset Digital platform has created a new marketplace that allows marketers to connect in a much deeper and more meaningful way with unique audiences, including the largest representation of diverse owned and operated publishers. In this way, Reset Digital has become an independent beacon for those in search of data that can elevate creative, planning, media buying and all forms of marketing.

Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes, commented: “This groundbreaking partnership introduces Reset Digital’s uniquely valuable data, high demand and large budgets into the ecosystem of our end-to-end platform, AudienceDesk™ powered by AudienceCloud™. We designed this platform to empower brands, agencies and publishers with audience-based performance advertising and media solutions in a way that unlocks tremendous value for our combined partners who we are bringing together in a new form of integrated collaboration.”

The strategic technology partnership is based on a deep integration of supply and demand of the companies’ combined brand and publishing partners, and leverages Collective Audience’s unique ad units and data capabilities. This is anticipated to help rapidly expand Reset Digital’s U.S. market share and facilitate a significant ramp up in revenue generation for Collective Audience.

Continued Bordes: “Our combined platforms strengthen the core building blocks of our open ecosystem that is designed to enable marketers of all sizes and industries to overcome the many obstacles native to a broken, programmatic 2.0 environment. It accomplishes this by providing direct connections that increase the value of a publisher’s ad inventory and enable brands to identify and convert new audiences, while generating significant zero-party data assets, and audience insights.”

“It also advances us toward automating the end-to-end supply path for the first time by removing the traditional friction between brands and publishers, and thereby allow them to tap the global AdTech market with tremendous competitive advantages,” added Bordes.

Reset Digital’s founder and CEO, and former senior executive at Disney and Comcast, Charles Cantu, will be joining Collective Audience’s Advisor Collective. He currently serves on the advisory board for the Institute for Advertising Ethics (IAE) and faculty for the Revenue Enablement Institute.

According to Cantu: “Our industry has been wasting too much time engaging in death-spiraling conversations around old-world cookie targeting, walled gardens and how to harness the power of audience data.

“Now with our emotional AI and feelings-based data approach and solution going mainstream with the support of the technology underpinnings of Collective Audience’s first-of-its-kind platform, everyone will have the means to engage consumers at scale based on what motivates us as people rather than simply as targets.

“As this shift progresses, we believe serious market players will finally be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class. Moreover, they’ll be doing this the smartest way, powered by AI as an intelligent and empathetic layer to guide them. For Global 1000 marketers like the ones we serve, it is a promise kept.”

The structure of the joint venture includes granting Collective Audience and Reset Digital access to each other’s platform capabilities and data using API integrations that support a revenue-share model. The partners are also exploring possibilities for shared ownership through an equity exchange.

In the weeks ahead, Collective Audience plans to make additional major announcements related to yesterday’s official unveiling of AudienceDesk and AudienceCloud.

Reset Digital is anticipated to benefit from Collective Audience’s recently announced exclusive interim license and joint venture agreement with BeOp, an award-winning, Europe-based MarTech and AdTech industry-leading innovator. Through Collective Audience’s platform, Reset Digital will gain access to BeOp’s conversational advertising technology in North America.

About Reset Digital

Reset Digital's Neuroprogrammatic™ advertising platform is a first-of-its-kind programmatic platform that allows brands to engage omnichannel audiences based on what motivates them as people versus targets and gives brands and publishers much broader and deeper audience reach across all communities, including underrepresented audiences they could not reach in the past. The results are radically better outcomes. Reset Digital's partners include the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, go to resetdigital.co.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It will deliver long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision-making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company’s future financial performance, as well as the company’s strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Collective Audience and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Collective Audience. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for Collective Audience’s products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of Collective Audience’s customers; Collective Audience’s ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation, Collective Audience’s exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Collective Audience’s business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of Collective Audience’s suppliers, as well as consumer demand for its products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on Collective Audience and its suppliers and customers; Collective Audience’s ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Collective Audience’s information systems; changes in tax laws and liabilities, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect Collective Audience’s financial results is included from time to time in Collective Audience’s public reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Collective Audience’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Collective Audience presently knows, or that Collective Audience currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Collective Audience’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Collective Audience anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Collective Audience may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Collective Audience specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Collective Audience’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

