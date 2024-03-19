Customized Medicine Drives Growth in Global DNA Microarray Market is expected to reach US$ 9.9 billion by 2034 | FMI Estimation

USA DNA microarray market to grow 9.4% annually by 2034. Advancements boost use in research & healthcare for drug discovery & disease diagnosis. The rising prevalence of cancer, the rapidly evolving information & software technology, and emerging bioinformatics are the factors likely to drive the global DNA microarray market

NEWARK, Del, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DNA microarray market is estimated to be worth US$ 4.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 9.9 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2%.



A significant new trend in the DNA microarray market is customized medicine, which is being driven by developments in genomics and molecular diagnostics. DNA microarrays can be used to study genetic variants and biomarkers linked to particular diseases, enabling the customization of treatment plans depending on each patient's particulars.

The industry is growing due to continuous advancements in microarray technology, such as better data analysis methods, higher-density arrays, and better probe designs. These technological advancements increase DNA microarray assays' sensitivity, specificity, and throughput, enhancing their application in clinical diagnosis and research.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19243

Oncology, infectious illnesses, neurology, and cardiovascular disorders are among the domains with an increasing need for identifying and validating biomarkers. Identifying biomarkers linked to therapy response, patient outcomes, and disease progression is a critical function of DNA microarrays, which propels market expansion.

DNA microarrays are increasingly being utilized in clinical settings for diagnostic purposes related to infectious diseases, prenatal screening, cancer profiling, and genetic testing. The healthcare sector's market is growing due to DNA microarray-based testing in clinical laboratories and healthcare institutions.

Key Takeaways:

From 2019 to 2023, the DNA microarray market expanded at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Based on the type, the complementary DNA Microarrays segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2034.

The DNA microarray demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2034.

In the United States, the DNA microarray industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a CAGR of 10.3% between 2024 and 2034.

The DNA microarray market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 10.8% during 2034.

“The technological developments and burgeoning research applications are likely to drive the growth of the DNA microarray market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Direct Purchase of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19243

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 4.1 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 9.9 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 9.2% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Component

Type

Application

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Qiagen N.V.

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT)

Applied Microarrays, Inc.

Eurofins Genomics LLC

LC Sciences

Competitive Landscape:

Market expansion is anticipated through strategic alliances and the launch of new goods by prominent figures in the sector. Market players are making significant investments in R&D projects with the goal of creating cutting-edge technology for a variety of illnesses.

In January 2024 - PangenomiX Array will be released by Thermo Fisher Scientific to facilitate pharmacogenomics and population-scale disease research.

In December 2023 - PerkinElmer, announced that it had acquired Covaris. Through the agreement, PerkinElmer's current life sciences portfolio will be expanded into the rapidly expanding diagnostics end market, accelerating Covaris' growth potential.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19243

DNA Microarray Market Key Segments:

By Component:

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services



By Type:

Complementary

Oligonucleotide

Other Types



By Application:

Gene Expression Analysis

Genotyping

Transcription Factor Binding Analysis

Other Applications

By End User:

Academic & Research Institute

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End-Users



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

DNA Polymerase Market Size: The market is likely to register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 353.9 million in 2023. The demand for DNA Polymerases is projected to surge with a projected CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 647.5 million.

DNA Diagnostics Market Share: The global market garnered US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 9.6% to be valued at US$ 22.9 Billion in 2022. Owing to the growing support from various governmental organizations, the market is likely to propel to US$ 51.5 Billion by 2032.

DNA/RNA Extraction Market Demand: The anticipated size of the market in 2022 was US$ 1.3 billion and is estimated to be US$ 1.40 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the DNA/RNA extraction market will expand at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 2.85 billion by 2033.

DNA-Based Skin Care Market Growth: The anticipated size of the market in 2022 was US$ 4,733.8 million and is estimated to be US$ 4,907.7 million in 2023. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the DNA-based skincare market will expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 8,192.3 million by 2033.

DNA Sequencing Services Market Opportunity: The global market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 945.6 million in 2023. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033, valued at US$ 2,080.2 million by 2033.

DNA Synthesis Market Outlook: The market is projected to be valued at US$ 2,898.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 9,999.6 million by 2033. The sales of DNA synthesis are expected to record a significant CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Cell-free Fetal DNA Testing Market Overview: The market is to capture a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,466.3 million in 2023 and is likely to be worth US$ 4,124.7 million by 2033.

DNA Methylation Market Forecast: The global market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 1437.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 5815.49 Million by registering a CAGR of 15% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Pet DNA Testing Market Development: The market is likely to strengthen its boundaries at a steady CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to hold a revenue of US$ 351.52 million in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 839.84 million by 2033.

Mitochondrial DNA Market Trends: The global market was estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 316.8 Million in the year 2022. With a steady CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to reach US$ 323.2 Million by 2023 and US$ 527.9 Million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani