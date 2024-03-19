Umoja Biopharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

Submit Release
SEATTLE, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, today announced that the Company will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on March 26, 2024.

Presentation Details:

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET
Presenting Speaker: Andrew Scharenberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

Members of Umoja’s leadership team will also be available for one-on-one meetings. If you are interested in a meeting, please reach out via the H.C. Wainwright Conference Platform.

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Investors

Grace Kim, Ph.D.
Strategic Advisor 
grace.kim@umoja-biopharma.com

Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group, LLC
laurence@gilmartinir.com

Media

Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
jbraco@lifescicomms.com


