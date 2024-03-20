DelveInsight Estimates Diverse Bispecific Antibody Pipeline Comprising 180+ Key Companies Working in the Domain

Over 180+ companies are evaluating 250+ drugs in various stages, and their anticipated acceptance in the market would significantly increase the revenue.

DelveInsight's Bispecific Antibody Competitive Landscape report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline bispecific antibodies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, company assessment, comparative assessment, and future growth potential of the bispecific antibody competitive domain.

Bispecific Antibody Overview

Bispecific antibodies represent a promising frontier in the field of immunotherapy, offering a unique approach to target multiple disease pathways simultaneously. These specialized antibodies are engineered to bind to two different epitopes, which could be on the same or different antigens. This dual-targeting ability allows bispecific antibodies to bridge immune cells to tumor cells, for instance, enhancing the specificity and potency of the immune response against cancer. Their design can also enable novel strategies for treating autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and other conditions where precise targeting is crucial.

One of the key advantages of bispecific antibodies lies in their versatility. By engaging two distinct targets, they can redirect immune cells, such as T cells or natural killer cells, to precisely locate and attack specific cells, such as cancer cells. This targeted approach potentially reduces off-target effects and enhances the therapeutic index of the treatment. Recent advances in bispecific antibody engineering have led to the development of various formats, each with its own mechanisms of action and potential clinical applications. As research in this field continues to evolve, bispecific antibodies hold considerable promise for the development of more effective and personalized therapies across a spectrum of diseases.

Bispecific Antibody Market Dynamics

The bispecific antibody market is experiencing a remarkable surge driven by a confluence of factors. These antibodies, designed to simultaneously bind to two different targets, offer a promising avenue in precision medicine and targeted therapies. The market dynamics are propelled by an increasing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases, where bispecific antibodies show immense therapeutic potential. Furthermore, the demand is bolstered by a growing understanding of the immune system and advancements in biotechnology, enabling the development of more sophisticated and effective bispecific antibody designs.

Biopharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in research and development to expand the therapeutic scope of these antibodies, leading to a competitive landscape with a flurry of clinical trials and collaborations. The bispecific antibody market is witnessing a surge in strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as companies seek to leverage complementary expertise and resources to accelerate the development and commercialization of bispecific antibodies.

Moreover, the regulatory environment is evolving to support the approval and adoption of bispecific antibodies, with regulatory agencies providing clear pathways for their development. This has instilled confidence among investors and stakeholders, further fueling market growth.

In addition to cancer and autoimmune diseases, bispecific antibodies are finding applications in infectious diseases. The versatility of bispecific antibodies to engage multiple disease targets simultaneously is driving their exploration in a wide array of therapeutic areas, including neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and rare genetic conditions.

As the quest for personalized medicine intensifies, the bispecific antibody market is poised for continued expansion, offering new hope for patients and transforming the landscape of modern medicine. With ongoing innovation, robust research pipelines, and a growing acceptance of this groundbreaking therapeutic approach, the future of the bispecific antibody market holds immense promise for patients, healthcare providers, and the biopharmaceutical industry alike.

Marketed Bispecific Antibody: Company and Product Profile

Amivantamab: Janssen

Amivantamab is a fully human bispecific antibody designed to target two confirmed cancer markers, EGFR and Met.

In July 2012, Genmab initiated a partnership with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop bispecific antibodies utilizing Genmab’s DuoBody® technology. Both antibody libraries used in producing amivantamab were developed by Genmab. The specific antibody combination forming Amivantamab was chosen by collaborating with Genmab and Janssen. Following this selection, Janssen took on the subsequent development efforts.

In 2021, the FDA approved amivantamab-vmjw (RYBREVANT) for treating adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) possessing epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon 20 insertion mutations, and whose disease has worsened following platinum-based chemotherapy. This marks the first regulatory approval for a treatment originating from Genmab’s exclusive DuoBody bispecific technology platform.

Find out more about bispecific antibody drugs @ Bispecific Antibody Treatment

Key Developments in the Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Domain

In March 2024, the FDA gave its approval for the use of amivantamab (Rybrevant) in combination with chemotherapy as the initial treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in individuals with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as identified by an authorized diagnostic test.

In February 2024, Compass Therapeutics released new findings on CTX-8371, its bispecific antibody checkpoint inhibitor, in oncoImmunology. This advancement leads to its upcoming debut in human clinical trials after successful preclinical studies.

In January 2024, Onward Therapeutics SA revealed that the phase 1 clinical study for OT-A201 (also known as Study No. A20101), a novel bispecific antibody aimed at two immune checkpoints, is currently underway.

On August 25, 2023, Akeso Inc. announced that the National Center for Drug Evaluation of the State Drug Administration of the People's Republic of China (NMPA CDE) had granted priority review of New Drug Application (NDA) for ivonescimab, a potential first-in-class investigational PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody.

In July 2023, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the CHMP recommended the approval of a Type II variation for teclistamab, providing a reduced, biweekly dosing schedule of 1.5mg/kg every other week in patients who have achieved a complete response or better for six months or longer.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

IBI322: Innovent Biologics

IBI322 is a recombinant anti-human CD47/PD-L1 bispecific antibody developed by Innovent Biologics. As a bispecific antibody, IBI322 targets CD47 on the surface of tumor cells blocks SIRPα/CD47 pathway, and activates macrophages to attack the tumor cells. Furthermore, IBI322 targets PD-L1 on the surface of tumor cells blocks the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, which counteracts the inhibition of T cells and activates the T cells to attack the tumor cells. By inhibiting two different targets, IBI322 can not only activate both the innate immune pathway and adaptive immune pathway, which provides synergistic effect, but also reduces red blood cell destruction. IBI322 is currently being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Hematological malignancies and Solid tumors.

Biogen recently opted for joint decision-making rights concerning the development and potential commercial release of mosunetuzumab in January 2022, while Genentech remains in charge of strategy and implementation.

Imvotamab: IGM Biosciences

Imvotamab represents a new type of treatment in hematology, functioning as an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager (TCE). It is considered a potential core therapy due to its unique qualities. In laboratory studies, imvotamab shows promise compared to IgG bispecific antibodies, particularly in its stronger ability to bind to cancer cells that express CD20.

Early findings from Phase I clinical trials suggest that imvotamab is safe and well-tolerated, while also showing promising activity in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) who have not responded to other treatments.

Two Phase II trials are currently underway, investigating the safety and effectiveness of imvotamab at doses of 100 mg and 300 mg in individuals with diffuse large B cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

The other emerging bispecific antibodies in the pipeline include

Ivonescimab: Akeso

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks

Erfonrilimab: Alphamab

SI-B001: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical/SystImmune

PRV 3279: Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical/Provention Bio

Linvoseltamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

MGD024: MacroGenics

BI-905711: Boehringer Ingelheim

Learn more about the emerging bispecific antibody pipeline drugs @ Bispecific Antibody Clinical Trials

Bispecific Antibody: Key Facts and Analysis

Bispecific Antibody Market Landscape

Over 180+ bispecific antibody companies including Janssen, Amgen, Akeso, Zymeworks, Roche, IGM Biosciences, MacroGenics, Provention Bio, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others, are actively engaged in research and development.

More than 250+ bispecific antibodies such as Amivantamab, Blinatumomab, Ivonescimab, Zanidatamab, Glofitamab, Imvotamab, MGD024, PRV 3279, KN-046, SI-B001, REGN-5458, BI-905711, and others are currently underway across different stages of development.

Anticipated acceptance of these drugs in the market is expected to drive substantial revenue growth.

Bispecific Antibody Market Potential

The bispecific antibody market is poised for considerable expansion due to advancing biotechnology.

Growing demand for targeted therapies, particularly in oncology and autoimmune diseases, is a key driver.

Increasing acceptance of bispecific antibodies among healthcare professionals further boosts market prospects.

Bispecific Antibody Market Future Outlook

Evolving regulatory frameworks play a crucial role in shaping the future of the bispecific antibody market.

Strategic collaborations among industry players are driving innovation and market penetration.

Continuous research and development efforts are expected to lead to the introduction of novel bispecific antibody therapies, further fueling market growth.

Table of Contents

1.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: Overview

4.

Bispecific Antibody Marketed Drugs

5.

Bispecific Antibody Clinical Trial Therapeutics

6.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

8.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

9.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)

10.

Bispecific Antibody Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Bispecific Antibody Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Unmet Needs

14.

Bispecific Antibody Market Drivers and Barriers

15.

Appendix

