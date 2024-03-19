Discover the WFCA (World Friendship Cash) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of WFCA(World Friendship Cash) on its platform in the Innovation zone (Web 3.0) and the WFCA/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-20 06:00 (UTC).

About WFCA

WFCA is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens. The WFCA token stands as a beacon of innovation amidst the evolving landscape of digital currencies. As Japan embraces the potential of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse to revitalize its economy, WFCA emerges as a cornerstone of this transformative journey. Rooted in the principles of decentralization and community governance, the WFCA token paves the way for a more inclusive and dynamic financial ecosystem.

At its core, WFCA serves as a catalyst for economic revitalization, particularly in Japan's animation and high-quality product industries. By leveraging blockchain technology, WFCA facilitates seamless transactions and fosters inbound consumption, thereby unlocking new opportunities for growth and sustainability. As Japan positions itself at the forefront of Web 3.0 adoption, the WFCA token emerges as a symbol of progress and innovation.

Beyond its role as a digital currency, WFCA bridges the realms of the real world and the Metaverse. Through strategic initiatives like the 99 Hualian Stores, WFCA facilitates the seamless integration of physical and virtual commerce. This convergence not only expands market reach but also fosters deeper connections between consumers and Japanese products. As WFCA blurs the lines between reality and virtual space, it heralds a new era of economic connectivity and cultural exchange.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his excitement regarding the listing of WFCA on XT.com, highlighting the project's innovative approach to economic revitalization and community building. Warin stated, "We are excited to welcome WFCA to our platform, as it represents a significant step towards bridging the gap between the real world and virtual space. The project's commitment to leveraging blockchain technology for practical and highly usable services aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering innovation within the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

About World Friendship Cash

The World Friendship Cash project embarks on a mission to harness the full potential of the Metaverse. With a focus on creating vibrant economic zones within virtual spaces, WFCA pioneers the integration of real-world assets and digital commerce. Through initiatives like the ANIMETA platform, WFCA empowers content creators and animators, unlocking new avenues for monetization and creative expression.

Central to the WFCA project is the development of a distributed NFT platform, ANIMETA, dedicated to the anime industry. By leveraging NFT technology, ANIMETA revolutionizes content ownership and trading, ensuring fair compensation for artists and creators. This initiative not only addresses the challenges facing the anime industry but also propels its evolution within the digital landscape. As ANIMETA emerges as a core link between the NFT and Metaverse industries, it sets the stage for unprecedented growth and collaboration.

The project also places a strong emphasis on community participation and engagement. Through decentralized wallets and exchanges, WFCA democratizes access to financial services and governance mechanisms. Additionally, the issuance of WFCA tokens on the Ethereum blockchain ensures compatibility with existing platforms while enabling seamless interoperability within the WFCA ecosystem. By incentivizing community involvement through staking rewards and governance rights, WFCA fosters a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem poised for long-term success.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

