HealthLynked Corp Announces Chris Hall as New Chief Technology Officer

NAPLES, Fla., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leader in healthcare technology innovation, is excited to announce Chris Hall as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Chris brings a wealth of experience in technology and product development, marked by his leadership in launching over 100 products and managing diverse, global teams. His strategic foresight and technological prowess have been successfully demonstrated across various roles, making significant impacts in product development and commercialization.



Before his appointment at HealthLynked, Chris worked at Battelle as a Sr. Product Portfolio Manager and at HF Scientific as the Manager of New Product Development after spending nearly two decades working for Siemens and their affiliates developing cutting edge technologies for the global market. His leadership in these roles led to substantial sales growth and the adoption of agile methodologies, enhancing product development processes and operational efficiency. His demonstrated success in these endeavors should have a positive impact on HealthLynked's network growth strategy in the years to come.

Notably, Chris has been responsible for over a dozen patents across multiple technologies, showcasing his inventive spirit and contribution to technological advancement in various sectors.

Chris holds an MBA from Western Governor's University and a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from Colorado State University. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), with expertise in regulatory compliance, budgeting, financial analysis, and agile project management.

In his role at HealthLynked, Chris will oversee the company's technology strategy, focusing on the development and coordination of innovative healthcare solutions. He will manage and synchronize the development processes between HealthLynked's USA and Indian development teams, crucial for the seamless execution of crucial projects like ARI, HealthLynked's personalized AI healthcare guide. ARI aims to revolutionize patient care by offering tailored health guidance that will be a major factor in distinguishing HealthLynked's app in the marketplace.

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, expressed his enthusiasm about Chris's appointment: "Chris joining us marks a transformative step forward. His leadership in managing our global teams, especially in the development of innovative projects like ARI, is invaluable. His track record of securing patents and pushing technological boundaries aligns perfectly with our mission."

Chris Hall commented on his new role: "I'm truly impressed by HealthLynked's vision to enhance healthcare globally, focusing on efficiency and patient-centered care. It's an honor to be part of a team that not only values innovation but actively works to make a real difference. I'm eager to leverage my experience and the patents I've been involved with to contribute to our mission of transforming healthcare through advanced technology."

Chris Hall's appointment reflects HealthLynked's commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare technology. The company looks forward to the advancements and improvements Chris will bring, aiming to enhance healthcare delivery and patient outcomes worldwide.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Our cloud based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records.

Healthcare providers in our network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, our preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage both patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider.

For more about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com . Stay connected with HealthLynked on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not based on historical facts. These statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may differ from actual results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We advise against placing undue reliance on these statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release.

We are not obligated to publicly update any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Any updates should not be interpreted as an indication of additional updates on the same or other topics. For a detailed understanding of the risks and uncertainties related to our operations, please refer to the "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov .

