Emerita Appoints Jorge A. Blanco Avilés as Director of Metallurgy

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is pleased to announce Jorge A. Blanco Avilés, a highly experienced metallurgist, has joined its Spanish senior management team as Director of Metallurgy. Mr. Blanco has had a distinguished career as a Metallurgist in both mine site operations and smelting operations, spanning more than 25 years.



Since 2010, Mr. Blanco was Metallurgy and Research and Development Manager for First Quantum’s Cobre Las Cruces operation in Andalusia Spain. He successfully spearheaded initiatives to increase copper recovery from 85% to 95% and developed innovative metallurgical processes to recover base metals from Iberian Pyrite Belt polymetallic ores. He also developed and ran an in-house analytical laboratory at Las Cruces. Mr. Blanco participated in European Projects including BIOMORE, INTMET and POLIMET, underscoring his exceptional blend of technical acumen and strategic leadership in metallurgy and mining projects.

Prior to that, from 1999, he was employed by Atlantic Copper and Cunext Copper Industries at the smelting operations, driving a 20% increase in productivity and pioneering the copper recycling program there.

Jorge Blanco holds a Masters of Chemical Sciences degree from Granada University, further complemented by specialized training in Production and Logistics, Six Sigma and Senior Management.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita notes, “We are very pleased to have Jorge Blanco join the Emerita team. He fills a critical skills gap required by the Company as we develop and design the metallurgical facilities required to process mineralization from our projects. Jorge has a strong understanding of where to focus the metallurgical efforts to maximize financial returns. His smelting background also provides important experience for negotiating offtake contracts for the products to be produced from future operations. With respect to the ongoing metallurgical testing, Jorge is already identifying potential for future optimization.”

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

