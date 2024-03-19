XPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by MODE Global for Second Year in a Row

GREENWICH, Conn., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has been named the 2023 MODE National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year. This is the second year in a row that XPO has received this award from MODE Global, a leading multibrand 3PL platform serving North America.

The MODE carrier awards are based on specific performance criteria, including service quality, flexibility and responsiveness, technological capabilities, exception management and overall customer service. XPO was cited for its commitment to excellent service and exceptional performance as a business partner of MODE Global.

Chase Smith, vice president of carrier services at MODE Global, said, "Against a challenging backdrop in 2023, XPO’s continued focus on being an industry-leading provider of LTL transportation was obvious and impactful to our business. XPO’s overall customer experience continues to evolve in parallel with their service product and further enabled our organization to deliver a quality experience to our customers in 2023. MODE is excited to honor XPO for a second consecutive year as national carrier of the year.”

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We are proud to receive this award for a second time. It recognizes our commitment to providing the highest level of customer service and working closely with our valued partners to help them succeed. We thank MODE Global for their continued confidence in XPO and in the world-class service we provide.”

About XPO

