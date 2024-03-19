Sunrun Selects Carhartt to Protect Thousands of Workers Advancing America’s Customer-Led Clean Energy Transformation

America’s leading clean energy company partners with Carhartt to outfit field employees with durable and protective uniforms as they connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth

SAN FRANCISCO and DEARBORN, Mich., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, and Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand, announced today a partnership to make Carhartt the official apparel supplier for Sunrun and its thousands of installers, technicians and service team members.



Sunrun, which revolutionized the home solar industry by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to self-generated, renewable energy, will now rely on durable Carhartt gear to outfit its crews as they work to deliver American households with energy affordability, resilience, and independence.

“Sunrun is committed to the safety of our hardworking employees. We know that when they have the best gear and feel comfortable and protected, they do their best work,” said Chris McClellan, Sunrun’s Chief Field Operations Officer. “Our team members are excited to be wearing Carhartt Company Gear as they battle extreme heat, bitter winter cold, and other everyday elements as they serve our nearly one million customers across the country.”

For more than 135 years, Carhartt has equipped hard working trade professionals with the gear they need to make history, including the very people who built America’s electrical grid. Continuing this legacy, Carhartt will once again make history by supporting Sunrun team members as they advance America’s customer-led transformation of the aging grid into a more efficient and cleaner energy system for everyone. Sunrun employee apparel is supported through Carhartt Company Gear , Carhartt’s business unit that supplies uniforms to companies across North America.

“Having Sunrun installers in our workwear reflects the focus on durability we weave into every piece of gear that carries the Carhartt logo,” said Susan Hennike, Chief Brand Officer at Carhartt. “Sunrun team members are outdoors installing solar panels and home batteries in every imaginable type of weather. We’re thrilled to outfit them with the high-quality, functional gear to keep them safe and protected on the coldest mornings and hottest afternoons.”

Carhartt is constantly developing new apparel features designed with workers in mind. Built-in technology focuses on personal protective equipment requirements for specific jobs, in addition to durability and wearability factors that account for everything from flexibility and mobility needs to fabric wicking, breathability and insulation qualities.

Sunrun team members who work outside all day will be testing and providing feedback about Carhartt’s new Force Sun Defender® performance line with UPF 50+ UV protection. Other innovative technology includes Full Swing® technology that offers full range of motion, Rain Defender® durable water-repellent finish, and Rugged Flex® technology for optimal mobility.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at www.sunrun.com .

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

