SureGo Administrative Services, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Partner on Travel Insurance

FAIRHOPE, Ala., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureGo Administrative Services (SureGo), a division of Trawick Holdings, is excited to share its new status as a third-party administrator for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (Nationwide) travel insurance plans.



With this new relationship, SureGo will be administering claims for a subset of travel plans underwritten by Nationwide, including a broad range of Trawick International's award-winning trip cancellation plans. Customers purchasing these plans from March 2024 onward will enjoy a streamlined, in-house claims process.

Matthew Vitale, President of SureGo Administrative Services, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Achieving this Nationwide TPA designation is a significant achievement for SureGo. It reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication to delivering an unmatched customer experience.” Vitale further explained, “We understand that no one wants to have to file a claim, but if our customers find they need to, we want them to know we are committed to ensuring a swift, transparent, and efficient process, keeping them informed every step of the way.”

Realizing this milestone means SureGo now administers claims in-house for the majority of Trawick International travel insurance plans, fulfilling a key goal for both companies.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International and Trawick Holdings, shared his vision, “Our customer-centric approach has always guided our strategic decisions. Launching SureGo in 2015 was driven by a vision to improve the insurance experience, particularly by bringing claims handling in-house. Today, we’re closer than ever to realizing that vision, enhancing our service and support for our customers.”

“Investing in travel insurance is going to be imperative for consumers this year, with 91% planning to travel domestically and four in 10 planning to travel more than they did in 2023, according to a recent Nationwide Travel Insurance survey,” said Syed Rizvi, leader of Nationwide’s specialty insurance business. “Our new partnership with SureGo will ensure policyholders who need to use their travel insurance benefits will be handled with extraordinary care, protecting their peace of mind and their finances.”

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor’s. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

About SureGo Administrative Services

SureGo Administrative Services is a division of Trawick Holdings founded in 2015. As a third-party administrator specializing in claims support for international and special risk insurance programs, SureGo is redefining the insurance claims experience to make the customer journey a trip worth taking. Learn more at mysurego.com.

