VYRE Network Partners with Recurrent Ventures to launch “We Are The Mighty”, a Military Lifestyle Focused Channel

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYRE Network, a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company” - OTC: CAPV) is pleased to announce its partnership with Recurrent Ventures to create, curate and distribute military lifestyle related content created by a veteran-led syndicate of digital publishers for the new niche channel We Are The Mighty (“WATM”) set to be launched during the second quarter of 2024.

Recurrent holds the largest suite of military brands and content in the digital media landscape. Its dedicated Military vertical is veteran-led and comprised of three digital publishers (Task & Purpose, The War Zone, and We Are The Mighty), two event businesses (MilSpouseFest and MIC), and an Emmy-award-winning brand studio media agency servicing brands with video production, marketing, advertising, and consulting to engage with the military community. In addition to scaling its award-winning publishers and publishing daily content in support of their individual editorial missions, Recurrent’s Military vertical is focused on celebrating service, covering unique and essential military and defense news, and authentically facilitating connections to and within the military community. Collectively, Recurrent’s military brands have 18 million unique visitors each month.

Recurrent’s We Are The Mighty brand is synonymous with telling stories that highlight the individuals and organizations making a positive impact in all five service branches as well as the military spouse and veteran communities. The marketing and advertising campaigns as well as video productions of the We Are The Mighty movement, resonates within the military community because it is told through the lens of those who have worn the uniform. The new We Are The Mighty channel is the latest addition to VYRE’s niche channels and carries this mission forward as it targets the 133 million mega-niche community of America's military, veterans, and their families.

We Are The Mighty channel will be monetized through programmatic advertising, delivered by Publica, a leading independent CTV advertising platform system, along with product placement opportunities with original content and special curated events.

The formation of this partnership was spearheaded by two key people:

Katherine Torres-Pummill, spouse of a U.S. Air Force veteran and Recurrent’s Vice President of Military Partnerships.

“We Are The Mighty understands the power and importance of authentic storytelling within the military community. Through our partnership with Vyre, we are thrilled to launch the We Are The Mighty Military Channel, a platform dedicated to showcasing the diverse experiences and voices of those who have served. This collaboration embodies a 'for us, by us' mentality, empowering veterans, service members, and their families to share their stories in a way that resonates deeply with our military audience. To find a partner who believes in this mentality as much as everyone in Recurrent’s military vertical does, is incredibly unique. Together, we aim to deliver engaging content that not only celebrates service but also fosters connection and understanding for our military community.” - Katherine Torres-Pummill

And VYRE Network’s Co-Founder and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Lamar Seay, who's personal experience as an enlisted member of the military kept him passionate about closing this monumental deal.

"This partnership is personal to me, being a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Many of the topics in these shows hit home and provide a sense of pride and joy. I'm excited to share this content with our viewers and appreciate the connection that we can provide for military enlisted, veterans, and families." – Lamar Seay, Co-Founder VYRE Network

VYRE users will be able to stream WATM’s curated TV shows, feature stories and documentaries in the second quarter 2024 through VYRE free apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Smart TV’s, LG, Samsung TV, Sony, Panasonic, and VYRE.tv

ABOUT RECURRENT

Recurrent is a digital media company whose content from trusted brands aims to foster generations of passionate audiences across enthusiast verticals. Recurrent is focused on optimizing and growing trusted digital media brands within five key categories: Automotive, Home, Military and Defense, Science and Tech, and Outdoors. Its titles such as BobVila.com, The Drive, Dwell, Popular Science, and Outdoor Life inspire and inform more than 70 million unique visitors each month.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. Vyrenetwork.com

