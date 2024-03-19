Sportradar Elevates NBA League Pass Experience with emBET Integration

Exclusive partnership between Sportradar and the NBA introduces cutting-edge betting features directly into NBA League Pass streaming service, enhancing fan experience

NEW YORK and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced the launch of enhanced betting-related functionality within NBA League Pass, powered by emBET, Sportradar’s over-the-top (OTT) solution. Sports betting content, such as point spreads, over-unders, and money lines, will be seamlessly integrated into the NBA’s live streaming platform, elevating the in-play betting experience.



Where sports betting is legal, users can opt-in to have the convenience of viewing and selecting bets directly on NBA League Pass. When ready to place a bet, they are directed to FanDuel or DraftKings, the NBA’s official betting partners, through a seamlessly embedded link.

“emBET is an exciting innovation for NBA fans, making in-play betting more engaging and immersive,” said Patrick Mostboeck, Sportradar Senior Vice President of Audiovisual. “Through our exclusive partnership with the NBA, we’re committed to develop next-generation, value-added products and services, like emBET, to drive fan and bettor engagement.”

“Integrating emBET is consistent with the NBA’s vision to create hyper-personalized and customized viewing experiences within NBA games,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, NBA Executive Vice President of Media and Gaming. “For NBA fans who want to wager on our games during live action, they can now elect to receive contextualized betting information directly on NBA League Pass.”

emBET will continue to enhance user engagement and retention by delivering more innovative and interactive content, such as advanced team and player insights, polls, voting and trivia widgets. Sportradar’s exclusive access to NBA optical-tracking data is integral to the development of these dynamic new features to be integrated in the future.

Sportradar has been an official partner of the NBA since 2016, and is the exclusive, worldwide distributor of NBA data.

For further information about emBET, please visit here .

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2023-24 season featured a record 125 international players from 40 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.3 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com .



