ClearlyRated Announces Its 2024 Best Staffing Firms for Women™ List

Listed firms have proven their commitment to equity and advancement for their female employees

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, the leading provider of client, talent, and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for staffing & recruiting agencies, announced the firms that have qualified for inclusion on the second annual Best Staffing Firms for Women™ list on ClearlyRated.com .



"I'm excited to announce the firms that have earned the second annual Best Staffing Firms for Women designation," stated Eric Gregg, CEO of ClearlyRated. "There is no better way to honor Women's History Month than to commend these exceptional firms for their dedication in promoting and supporting their female workforce. Despite the ongoing challenges of gender inequality in pay and career advancement within the staffing and recruiting industry, these firms are leading the way in providing opportunities for advancement and uplifting women in the workforce. Congratulations and heartfelt gratitude to these outstanding firms for their commitment to gender diversity and equality."

Staffing and recruiting firms that conducted internal employee surveys with ClearlyRated are eligible to earn the Best of Staffing® award in the Employee Satisfaction category. Within this category, firms that included identity-based demographic survey questions and met additional criteria related to female employee Net Promoter® Score (eNPS) and representation earned the prestigious designation as a member of the Best Staffing Firms for Women list.

More than 72 staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada with close to 16,000 internal employees participated in the Best of Staffing internal employee survey for the 2024 award year, growing the ClearlyRated survey database to become the largest repository of internal employee responses on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the staffing industry. Some of the notable findings from ClearlyRated’s internal staffing employee data analysis include the following:

62% of staffing firms saw declines in eNPS in the past 12 months

Females comprise 68% of all internal positions at staffing firms, yet nearly two thirds of executives are male

Employees at Best of Staffing winning firms were: 1.9 times more likely to mention fair and equitable practices at their firm 2.4 times more likely to receive feedback and recognition at their firm





Fewer than 0.2% of staffing firms in the United States and Canada qualified to earn the Best Staffing Firms for Women designation, making this a prestigious recognition for staffing firms seeking to hire and retain top internal talent.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing industry satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing firm clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated’s experience management platform utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to help CX-minded staffing firms measure and act on insights into client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

