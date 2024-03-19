FuelCell Energy Innovators to Highlight Advanced Clean Technologies at CERAWeek 2024

DANBURY, Conn., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) is pleased to announce that Chief Technology Officer Tony Leo and Director of Solutions Engineering Brent Voelker will participate in sessions at Innovation Agora as part of the 2024 CERAWeek Conference taking place in Houston, Texas, this week.



The conference “is a unique gathering of top global energy executives and leading members of the industrial, automotive, manufacturing and technology communities, as well as public policy-officials, financial institutions, tech, and thought leaders,” according to the organizer’s website.

On March 20, Leo will present “Energy and Hydrogen Solutions for the Energy Transition: An update on real world implementations of hydrogen production and carbon capture.” His presentation will show attendees that several of the solutions being discussed to help the world transition to cleaner energy solutions are already part of FuelCell Energy’s solutions portfolio. These include H 2 electrolysis, distributed H 2 , carbonate CO2 recovery and capture applications recovery, and power generation.

Leo will lead attendees in a discussion of four FuelCell Energy projects to explain the technology based on its molten carbonate and solid oxide platforms:

Tri-gen at the Port of Long Beach in California (distributed H 2 )

) Idaho National Laboratory (H 2 electrolysis from nuclear energy)

electrolysis from nuclear energy) Ukraine U.S. State Department project: (H 2 electrolysis for ammonia)

electrolysis for ammonia) Beverage grade CO 2 (Carbon Recovery)

Voelker will participate in an Innovation Agora panel on March 21 titled, “Riding the Hydrogen Highway in Light-duty Cars,” that will explore the question of how the increasing consumer adoption of more car options might drive the growth of hydrogen car adoption and contribute to the transition to sustainable transportation systems.

Both leaders are members of FuelCell Energy’s InsightFUEL bench of clean energy experts available for interviews with the media.

Tony Leo joined FuelCell Energy in 1978 and has held key leadership roles in research, development, and commercialization of electrochemical systems during his tenure. He is well known throughout the battery and fuel cell industries, and has authored numerous papers, contributed to technical books, holds several U.S. Patents, and has served as Chairman of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers PTC-50 Fuel Cell Performance Test Code committee and as a member on the Department of Energy's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technical Advisory Committee. Leo has held numerous positions in the company and is involved in managing advanced research and development as well as the commercialization of the company’s fuel cell products. He holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The Connecticut Power and Energy Society honored him with its 2023 Excellence in Energy Award.

Brent Voelker is Director of Solutions Engineering at FuelCell Energy, responsible for the development of site-level solutions on projects in renewable hydrogen production, long-term energy storage, electric power from renewable hydrogen, and carbon capture. FuelCell Energy’s solutions engineers coordinate with our customers beginning in the earliest stages of development, orchestrating the work of the finance, sales, engineering, and aftermarket services teams to optimize the performance and financial return of the proposed system.

A nuclear engineer by training, Voelker began his career as a U.S. Naval officer in submarines. He has since accumulated 33 years of experience in power generation of many kinds, including utility-scale coal and combined cycle power plant design and construction, gas turbine design and control, distributed cogeneration using gas turbines and reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and electrolysis. He holds a B.S. in Engineering Physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a M.S. in Energy, Science and Technology Policy from Virginia Tech.

To set up an interview with Tony Leo or Brent Voelker about their participation in Innovation Agora or other topics, contact Kathleen Blomquist at kblomquist@fce.com.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. It collectively holds 531 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers including businesses, utilities, governments, and municipalities with sustainable products and solutions. The company’s solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. Learn more at fuelcellenergy.com.

Contacts:

ir@fce.com

203.205.2491

Kathleen Blomquist

kblomquist@fce.com

203.546.5844

Source: FuelCell Energy