CareerCircle Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024

Workforce Solutions Company Joins the Ranks of Nvidia, OpenAI, YouTube and More

BALTIMORE, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workforce solutions company CareerCircle LLC, an Allegis Group brand, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognized 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions. CareerCircle ranked number five in the Social Good sector.







On a mission to close the opportunity divide and develop the workforce of tomorrow, CareerCircle has helped more than 140,000 members navigate their digital career journeys. Combining a 360-degree candidate view with 1:1 advocacy, workforce development, AI matching, an equity mindset and emphasis on representation, CareerCircle’s impact is tangible. In recent years, that has included enrolling more than 3,500 candidates in certification programs and placing over 2,000 candidates in the tech industry. By the end of 2024, CareerCircle expects to have upskilled 10,000 members since its inception.

“Dedicated to creating a better workforce, CareerCircle is reimagining what qualified means and building a hiring process driven by equity,” said Kim Sneeder, the company's Managing Director. “We find career pathways for underserved people, support their development, and advocate for their hire in the marketplace. We’re proud of the work we’re doing, and we’re honored to be recognized by Fast Company for driving results that change lives.”

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. This year’s list spotlights businesses shaping industry and culture through their innovations. The honorees are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the world's most valuable companies.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue is available online, in app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. Fast Company will also host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The event will celebrate this year’s honorees and provide an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

To learn more about CareerCircle, visit https://www.careercircle.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

ABOUT CAREERCIRCLE

CareerCircle LLC, an Allegis Group brand, is a workforce solutions company. Committed to closing the skills gap nationwide, CareerCircle connects job seekers from underrepresented communities with employers across the U.S.

Through its career services offerings, which include upskilling, CareerCircle helps break down the barriers that stand between job seekers and their next career move. CareerCircle also provides DEI training with a focus on disability inclusion, giving employers the ability to build inclusive cultures where diverse teams can thrive. Learn more at https://www.careercircle.com .

