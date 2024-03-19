JumpCloud Acquires Resmo for Next Gen IT, SaaS, and Cloud Asset Management

The acquisition integrates advanced IT, cloud, and SaaS asset security and management capabilities into JumpCloud’s open directory platform

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. , today announced it has acquired Resmo, an asset management and SaaS security solution for modern, cloud-native IT and SecOps teams. The acquisition broadens JumpCloud's open directory platform to discover, manage, and control IT assets for secure and streamlined user provisioning, access request management, and utilization monitoring. Resmo’s integration into the JumpCloud platform offers organizations a robust all-in-one solution to proactively meet emerging SaaS management, IT security, and asset management needs.



“For IT teams, you can’t secure what you don’t know about. Identifying all of the applications and IT resources in your organization and eliminating Shadow IT is critical to delivering secure, frictionless access to all resources,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer, JumpCloud. “Resmo and its leaders have actively established an early tech advantage, spearheading innovative solutions to address these issues head-on. The company’s founders have demonstrated a proven track record of success, both in satisfying customer needs and driving the company forward with cloud-based security solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern IT. Integrating Resmo’s technology and the expertise of its team will enhance and simplify work for our customers, enabling them to discover unmanaged SaaS applications and IT resources, enforce secure access, and improve overall visibility across an enterprise.”

“Everyone at Resmo is thrilled to join JumpCloud,” said Serhat Can, co-founder and CEO, Resmo. “More importantly, we are eager to alleviate the burden of disparate point solutions and SaaS app security for more customers and partners through an expanded JumpCloud platform.”

“We know this is a top priority for JumpCloud customers and for the industry at large,” said Mustafa Akın, co-founder and chief technology officer, Resmo. “Together, JumpCloud and Resmo offer unparalleled freedom for organizations to utilize cutting-edge technology for secure, frictionless access that works seamlessly with the IT and security tools of their choice.”

The acquisition accelerates JumpCloud’s vision to Make Work Happen® by securely providing the only access control platform for IT capable of full visibility into the entire employee lifecycle across every asset. By bolstering JumpCloud’s platform with Resmo’s cutting-edge technology, customers will benefit from the freedom of using an open directory platform to centralize critical functions around security, asset, device, access, and identity management.

JumpCloud’s internal customer surveys across thousands of users highlights an increased market demand for asset discovery, security, and management. And according to recent JumpCloud-sponsored third-party research across the U.S., U.K., and India, 75% of IT admins prefer a single tool to do these critical tasks, and yet admins most commonly need five to 10 applications to manage the worker lifecycle.

JumpCloud is not disclosing terms of the transaction, which has already closed. All Resmo employees have been offered employment with JumpCloud.

