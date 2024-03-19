Submit Release
Constellium Files Annual Report on Form 20-F – 2023

PARIS, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium”) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2023 Form 20-F is available on Constellium's website at https://www.constellium.com/investors and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2023 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

Jason Hershiser – Investor Relations   Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 988 0600   Phone: +1 443 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com   delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

 


