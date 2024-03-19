QDx Pathology Services Adopts Proscia’s Software To Improve Speed And Precision

Empowering its pathologists and advancing its practice with innovation

EDISON, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QDx Pathology Services , an independent anatomical, molecular, and clinical pathology laboratory serving medical professionals and facilities throughout the United States, is working with Proscia® , a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, to innovate its practice. The laboratory has deployed Proscia’s software to enable its pathologists to work faster and more confidently.



Digital pathology is modernizing the microscope-based standard, driving a shift to high-resolution images that each contain over 1 billion pixels telling the story of a patient’s disease. Accelerated by a growing base of evidence, laboratories are adopting digital pathology to enhance routine operations, improve decision making, and lay the foundation for unlocking new insights with AI.

“At QDx Pathology Services, we are committed to advancing the standard of excellence in pathology,” said Pierre Mouawad, VP of Laboratory Operations. “Proscia’s software makes it easier for our pathologists to do their best work, empowering them to optimize for speed and precision. We have already seen an impact from our decision to adopt this state-of-the-art solution.”

With its intuitive user experience, robust functionality, and scalability, Proscia’s software is now enabling pathologists to drive productivity and confidence gains in their routine workflows. This includes streamlining collaboration, which helps them to tap into a broader pool of expertise. QDx Pathology Services plans to maintain its position of innovation by leveraging the solution’s world-class interoperability with artificial intelligence (AI) applications developed by Proscia, Proscia’s customers, and the Proscia Ready partners.

“It is inspiring to watch QDx Pathology Services take the first steps on its digital pathology journey,” said David West, Proscia’s CEO. “The team understands all that it takes to be successful, including a culture of innovation, dedication to its pathologists and those impacted by their work, and a strong software foundation. We have full confidence that it will realize the full promise of digital pathology.”

Today’s news is the latest in a series of recent announcements from Proscia. Last month, the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Concentriq® AP-Dx solution. It also launched the Proscia Ready partner alliance to help life sciences organizations and diagnostic laboratories accelerate the scaled adoption of digital pathology with confidence.

To learn more about Proscia’s software and see a demo, visit booth 200 during the upcoming United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 113th Annual Meeting.

About QDx Pathology Services

QDx Pathology is a national, independent, and full-service anatomical and molecular pathology laboratory dedicated to providing diagnostic excellence. Its CAP-certified facility utilizes the latest state-of-the-art instrumentation and medical technology. Its staff of experienced, board-certified pathologists and cytotechnologists strive to meet the high standards of care that our clinical practices extend to their patients. For more information, visit qdxpath.com.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating the transformation to digital pathology to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate R&D, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision medicine. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia’s software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com .

