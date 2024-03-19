Submit Release
VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Iain Stuart, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference (Skin Diseases, Conditions and Disorders) being held on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

HCW Conference Details:

Fireside Chat: Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 8:30 am ET
Speakers: David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer
Iain Stuart, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Registration: Webcast Link
   

The replay of the webcast will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the conference.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, include a locally administered pan-BD BET inhibitor (VYN201) and an orally available BD2-selective BET inhibitor (VYN202) that were licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@VYNEtx.com


