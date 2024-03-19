Sacks Parente Golf Introduces Innovative Putter Demo Program for Golfers

CAMARILLO, CA., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“SPG” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other related accessories, announces the launch of its demo program offering golfers the opportunity to test premium putters from the Company prior to purchase.



“We are passionate about offering golfers the opportunity to experience the exceptional performance of Sacks Parente putters through our demo program,” said Greg Campbell, Executive Chair of SPCG. “By bringing the trial experience directly to golfers’ doorsteps, we’re empowering them to make confident decisions about their equipment without the pressure of a traditional retail environment. We’re confident that golfers will feel and better understand why Sacks Parente putters will help them make more putts when they test and compare our putters on their home course.”

The consumer-based program allows golfers to order two Sacks Parente putters of their choice, including mallets and blades, to try for 14 days, all for just $30.00. This nominal fee covers both the outbound and return shipping to ensure a hassle-free experience for golfers. A prepaid return sticker will be included in the shipping box, making returns simple and convenient.

If a consumer is interested in buying a putter they trialed, the $30.00 fee will be credited towards the purchase of the new putter. If not interested in making a purchase, the consumer can simply return both putters at no charge within the 14-day window.

All SPG putters incorporate the patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) technology, face-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG), and ultra-high Moment Of Inertia (MOI). Independent test results from The Golf Lab prove that these putters help golfers make more putts because of improved swing path, improved tempo, more distance control, better head release/closure, and more putter head feel. Results of these comprehensive, independent tests can be found at https://sacksparente.com/pages/golf-lab-study.

Golfers can also learn more or take advantage of the program on the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. serves as the parent entity of technology-forward golf companies that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com/. @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

