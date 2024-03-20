Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market to Boost at ~21% in the US by 2032, Examines DelveInsight

How are companies such as Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali, Transposon, Alector, GSK, and others influencing the ALS market?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of ALS in the 7MM was USD 600 million in 2023 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to rising prevalence cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Masitinib (AB Sciences), Prime C (Neurosense Therapeutics), Ibudilast (MediciNova), NurOwn (Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics’ MSC-NTF cells), Pridopidine (Prilenia therapeutics), and others.

DelveInsight’s Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall ALS market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS in the 7MM were approximately 60K in 2023.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the prevalence of ALS is more common in males than in females.

According to DelveInsight, the United States accounts for the largest market size of ALS, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

ALS companies including AB Sciences (Masitinib), Neurosense Therapeutics (Prime C), MediciNova (Ibudilast), Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics’ MSC-NTF cells (NurOwn), Prilenia therapeutics (Pridopidine), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics

The market dynamics surrounding amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, reflect a complex interplay of various factors. ALS is a devastating neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the progressive degeneration of motor neurons, leading to muscle weakness, paralysis, and ultimately, respiratory failure. The market for ALS treatments is notably challenging due to the lack of a definitive cure. This absence has spurred research and development efforts aimed at discovering effective therapies to slow disease progression and improve patients' quality of life.

In recent years, the ALS market has seen a surge in innovative approaches, including the development of novel drug candidates, gene therapies, and stem cell-based treatments. Biopharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of these potential therapies. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine has led to a growing interest in precision therapies tailored to specific genetic mutations associated with ALS. However, despite these advancements, the market faces hurdles such as high treatment costs, regulatory challenges, and the need for improved diagnostic tools for early disease detection. As stakeholders continue to collaborate and invest in ALS research, the market dynamics are poised for significant shifts, offering hope for the ALS community and the potential for transformative treatments in the future.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market

Currently, there is no known cure for ALS, and there are no effective treatments to stop or reverse the progression of the disease. The treatment approach for ALS involves a range of multidisciplinary care options such as physical therapy, speech therapy, dietary guidance, heat or whirlpool therapy, among others. Additionally, the US FDA has approved six drugs for ALS treatment: QALSODY, RELYVRIO, Riluzole, NUEDEXTA, RADICAVA (both intravenous and oral forms), and TIGLUTIK. Medications are also prescribed to help alleviate ALS symptoms such as pain, muscle cramps, stiffness, excessive saliva and mucus, as well as the pseudobulbar effect (involuntary episodes of crying and/or laughing, or other emotional outbursts). There are also medications available to assist individuals dealing with pain, depression, sleep problems, and constipation associated with ALS.

Riluzole is the recommended initial treatment for ALS across Japan, the US, and Europe. RADICAVA (edaravone), an antioxidant, has been authorized to address ALS, potentially slowing the decline in physical abilities by up to one-third. Currently, RADICAVA is only accessible in the US and Japan. Additionally, NEUDEXTA has been sanctioned for managing the pseudobulbar effect in conditions like multiple sclerosis and ALS, hence it is utilized for ALS patient treatment. Cramps can be alleviated with pain relievers or muscle relaxants such as baclofen (Gablofen, Kemstro, Lioresal) or diazepam (Diastat, Valium).

Recent Developments in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

In February 2024, Denali Therapeutics was informed by its strategic partner Sanofi that the Phase II HIMALAYA study evaluating SAR443820/DNL788 in participants with ALS did not meet the primary endpoint of change in ALS functional rating scale-revised (ALSFRS-R). Additionally, Sanofi intends to present the detailed efficacy and safety results of the ALS Phase II HIMALAYA study at a future scientific forum.

In April 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approved QALSODY (tofersen) for treating individuals with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) associated with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene (SOD1-ALS).

Emerging Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline include OPT-302 (Opthea Limited), KSI-301 (Kodiak Sciences Inc), RGX-314 (Regenxbio Inc.), AKST4290 (Alkahest, Inc.), IONIS-FB-LRx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Roche), EG-301 (Evergreen Therapeutics), and others.

AB Science's Masitinib (AB1010) is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is taken orally. It regulates the activity of mast cells and macrophages, which are crucial cells for the immune system, by focusing on a specific set of kinases. Importantly, at effective doses, it does not hinder the kinases linked to recognized harmful effects. Due to its distinct way of working, masitinib holds promise for various conditions within oncology, inflammatory illnesses, and specific disorders of the central nervous system.

PrimeC is an innovative combination of two FDA-approved medications, ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, formulated in unique doses to work together in slowing down the progression of ALS. It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by both the FDA and EMA. The company recently disclosed the initial findings from the Phase IIb PARADIGM trial in January 2024. Additionally, NeuroSense anticipates releasing the main results concerning ALS indicators, TDP-43 and ProstaglandinJ2, to assess PrimeC's effectiveness and target engagement by the first half of 2024. Moreover, the FDA has approved NeuroSense's plans for chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) development, setting the stage for an upcoming Phase III pivotal trial and, potentially, subsequent market approval. The company is planning for End of Phase II meetings with the FDA and EMA to be arranged in Q2 2024.

The other therapies in the ALS pipeline include

Engensis (VM202): Helixmith

SAR443820/DNL788: Sanofi/Denali Therapeutics

TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics

Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223): Alector/GSK

ION363: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells): Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Pridopidine: Prilenia Therapeutics

AP-101: AL-S Pharma

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for ALS are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the ALS market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Overview

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, comprises a set of uncommon neurological conditions primarily affecting the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for directing voluntary muscle actions. ALS is distinguished by advancing muscle weakness, along with muscle wasting, twitches, muscle spasms, and a decrease in movement speed due to muscle rigidity. The initial emergence of muscle weakness in ALS generally begins in a specific area and tends to progress to neighboring parts of the body.

ALS can manifest in two forms: sporadic or genetic. Sporadic ALS is the more prevalent type and can impact individuals across the board. On the other hand, the genetic or familial variation is less common. When ALS is familial or genetic, it indicates an inherited form of the disease. Families with this genetic variation of ALS have a potential 50% likelihood for each child to inherit the gene and subsequently develop the condition.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The ALS epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ALS patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The ALS market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Prevalence

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Diagnosed Prevalence

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Gender-Specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Mutation-Specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Type-specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Distribution Based on Site of Onset

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Age-specific Distribution

Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key Companies: Helixmith, Sanofi/Denali Therapeutics, Transposon Therapeutics, Alector/GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Prilenia Therapeutics, AL-S Pharma, and others

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies: Engensis (VM202), SAR443820/DNL788, TPN-101, Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223), PrimeC, ION363, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), Pridopidine, AP-101, and others

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

