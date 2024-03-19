Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Size was USD 490 Million in 2021, DelveInsight

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market 2032: Epidemiology, Clinical Trials, Therapies, FDA Approvals and Companies by DelveInsight

To strategically aid companies developing drugs for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, DelveInsight launched the report "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market" This comprehensive report delves into epidemiology-based market analysis, providing a roadmap for success in the dynamic landscape of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market.

DelveInsight's report titled "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Forecast-2032" provides a comprehensive analysis of the historical and projected epidemiology of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Additionally, the report highlights trends related to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in key regions such as the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Research Report

• The total Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM and China were 59,130 and 29,095 in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% and 0.6% respectively during the study period (2019–2032).

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology assessed for the condition showed that the US, in 2021 accounted for approximately 25,817 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis diagnosed prevalent cases.

• The leading Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies working in the market include Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, Seelos Theraputics, Prilenia Therapeutics, AB Science, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Revalesio Corporation, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Ra Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Reldesemtiv, Albutein 5%, Tofersen, FAB122, sNN0029, ABBV-CLS-7262, and others.

• March 2024: Corcept Therapeutics announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Dazucorilant 300 mg. The purpose of this study is to assess the safety and efficacy of CORT113176 (dazucorilant) in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

• March 2024: Verge Genomics announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for VRG50635. The primary purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VRG50635 in participants with ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. ALS primarily targets motor neurons, which are responsible for controlling voluntary muscles, leading to muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventually respiratory failure.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Prevalence

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Diagnosed Prevalence

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Gender-specific Distribution

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Mutation-specific Distribution

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Type-specific Distribution

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Distribution based on Site of onset

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Age-specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Marketed Drugs

• Radicava (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation)

Radicava (edaravone) is a free radical scavengers and administered as intravenous infusion of 60 mg over 60 minutes. Radicava received fast track and orphan drug designation by FDA and Orphan drug designation by EMA. It is approved in the USA and Japan for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

• RELYVRIO (AMX0035) Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

RELYVRIO is an investigational neuroprotective therapy being developed to minimize neuronal death and dysfunction. In Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative disorders, the drug targets endoplasmic reticulum and mitochondrial-dependent neuronal degeneration pathways and blocks stress to maintain a balance between them.

• Exservan (Aquestive Therapeutics)

Exservan (Riluzole oral film) consists of a thin film that is placed on the tongue, utilizes the company’s “PharmFilm” technology. The dissolving oral film can be taken twice daily without water, making it easier for patients who have difficulty swallowing pills or liquids. Riluzole oral film received the US FDA Orphan Drug designation which is used as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Aquestive Therapeutics announced the exclusive license to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America (MTHA) for the commercialization Exservan in the United States and Zambon for the development and commercialization of Exservan in the European Union for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

• TIGLUTIK/ TEGLUTIK (ITF Pharma)

TIGLUTIK (riluzole) oral suspension is indicated for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. TIGLUTIK is the first and only easy-to-swallow thickened riluzole liquid for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosisand is administered twice daily via an oral syringe. TEGLUTIK was first launched in the European markets after it was approved by US FDA as Tiglutik for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In 2022, TEGLUTIK (riluzole), the only oral suspension for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, developed and patented by Italfarmaco, has been approved for the Chinese market by the Drug Administration Law of the People's Republic of China.

• Nuedexta (Avanir Pharmaceuticals)

Nuedexta (dextromethorphan hydrobromide/quinidine sulfate) is the only approved medication that has proven to be effective in lowering down the Pseudobulbar Affect (PBA). Nuedexta acts on sigma-1 and NMDA receptors in the brain, although the mechanism by which Nuedexta exerts therapeutic effects in patients with PBA is unknown. It is approved in the USA and Europe for the treatment of PBA associated with certain neurological conditions such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Drugs

• Tofersen (Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals)

Tofersen also known as BIIB067, is an antisense drug designed to reduce the production of superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), which is the best understood genetic cause of familial Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The drug is being currently investigated in two Phase III trials for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis caused by SOD1 mutation. In October 2021, the company presented the Phase III results from VALOR (Part C), which showed that the trial did not meet the primary endpoint. This failure could likely hinder Biogen’s planned filing for FDA approval in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market.

• ION363 (Ionis Pharmaceuticals)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ portfolio for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis also includes ION363, another investigational antisense medicine for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, designed to reduce the Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) protein production. The drug is owned by Ionis and is in development for patients with a rare genetic form of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis caused by mutations in the FUS gene, which causes motor neuron degeneration through a toxic gain of function mechanism. ION363 can potentially reduce or prevent disease progression in FUS-Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients, and the data from the ongoing Phase III trial is expected in 2024.

• Masitinib (AB Sciences)

Masitinib is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has already FDA on the IND application. The drug is under investigation for a Phase III trial in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis but was previously put on hold due to a potential risk of ischemic heart disease with masitinib, voluntary by the company – the trial was resumed after the FDA authorization.

• AIT-101 (LAM-002A) - AI Therapeutics

AIT-101 ((LAM-002A) is a proprietary, oral dissolving formulation of a potent and highly selective PIKfyve kinase inhibitor. The active drug substance in AIT-101 is an experimental therapy that has been evaluated and demonstrated to be safe in almost 1,000 human subjects, including healthy volunteers and patients.

• Pridopidine (Prilenia Therapeutics)

Pridopidine is an investigational sigma-1 receptor agonist for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment. Pridopidine has an established safety profile and therapeutic potential in several neurodegenerative diseases affecting adults and children.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Outlook

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a group of rare neurological diseases mainly involving the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. Voluntary muscles produce movements like chewing, walking, and talking. The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market outlook is very robust, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of ALS, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will experience a significant impact on the market during the forecast period.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies and Drugs

• Engensis (VM202): Helixmith

• SAR443820/DNL788: Sanofi/Denali Therapeutics

• TPN-101: Transposon Therapeutics

• Latozinemab (AL001/GSK4527223): Alector/GSK

• PrimeC: NeuroSense Therapeutics

• Tofersen (BIIB067): Biogen/Ionis

• ION363: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

• NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells): Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

• Reldesemtiv: Cytokinetics/Astellas Pharma

• Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

• Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8: Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences

• AP-101: AL-S Pharma

• MN-166 (ibudilast): MediciNova

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Forecast

• Potential Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatments are being developed in the mid- and late stages and could soon be released. The main participants in the market are Verdiperstat (Biohaven Pharmaceuticals), Masitinib (AB Science), Gold Nanocrystals/CNM-Au8 (Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics), Tofersen/BIIB067 (Biogen/Ionis Pharmaceuticals), and others. This could lead to a rise in the market size in the upcoming years, helped along by a rise in the number of people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis diagnosis.

• RADICAVA (edaravone) has been an effective therapy for ALS. Recently, oral RADICAVA got approved in the US for the treatment of patients with ALS to increase the patient compliance.

• Most of the 7MM possess their own ALS registries, thereby providing a near precise country-wise number for diagnosed prevalent cases of the disease.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years. RADICAVA (edaravone) has proven to be an effective ALS treatment. Recently, oral RADICAVA was licenced in the United States for the treatment of ALS patients in order to improve patient compliance. Most of the 7MM have their own ALS registries, allowing for a near-exact country-wide number of identified and prevalent cases of the disease. Because several ALS-causing mutations have been identified, major parties now have an excellent opportunity to develop drugs that target these variants.

Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• CAGR- 21%

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies- Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, Seelos Theraputics, Prilenia Therapeutics, AB Science, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Revalesio Corporation, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Ra Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Reldesemtiv, Albutein 5%, Tofersen, FAB122, sNN0029, ABBV-CLS-7262, and others.

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers

