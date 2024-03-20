Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Size and Share to Grow at ~3% by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight

Do you know how companies like Opthea, REGENXBIO, Evergreen, Alkeus, Alexion, AstraZeneca, Alkeus, and others are shaping the AMD market?

Key Takeaways from the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the prevalent cases of AMD in the 7MM were approximately 53 million in 2022.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the US accounted for approximately 17 million prevalent cases of AMD in the year 2022.

According to DelveInsight, the United States accounted for the highest market size, with approximately 50% of the market share of Dry AMD as compared to other countries of the 7MM in the year 2022. The market size of the 7MM is anticipated to increase in the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

AMD companies including Opthea Limited (OPT-302), Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KSI-301), Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Roche (IONIS-FB-LRx), Evergreen Therapeutics (EG-301), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of AMD.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of age-related macular degeneration have been significantly influenced by advancements in medical research and technology. As the aging population continues to grow worldwide, the prevalence of AMD is also on the rise, creating a robust demand for innovative treatments. Pharmaceutical companies have been focusing on developing therapies that not only slow the progression of the disease but also improve patients' quality of life. This has led to a competitive landscape with various players vying to introduce novel drugs and therapies to the market.

Moreover, the introduction of cutting-edge diagnostic tools has transformed the AMD market by enabling early detection and personalized treatment plans. This shift towards precision medicine has not only improved patient outcomes but has also opened up new avenues for growth. Additionally, as healthcare systems worldwide grapple with the burden of chronic diseases like AMD, there is a growing emphasis on cost-effective treatment solutions. This has prompted market players to explore different pricing strategies, reimbursement models, and partnerships to ensure broader access to these much-needed therapies. Overall, the age-related macular degeneration market continues to evolve, driven by a blend of scientific innovation, demographic trends, and a focus on delivering effective and accessible treatments to patients.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Back in the day, the primary treatment for AMD was photodynamic therapy, a method that involved injecting a drug into a vein and using a laser to close off leaky blood vessels. Previous research discovered that within just one year of diagnosis, fewer than 15% of patients treated with this method alone maintained 20/40 vision, while as many as 40% saw their vision decline to 20/200. However, advancements in medical research have pinpointed the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) as a crucial factor in the development of neovascular AMD, playing a critical role in angiogenesis, vascular permeability, and inflammatory response.

The initial anti-VEGF treatment introduced was intravenous bevacizumab (Avastin, Genentech), which gained FDA approval for colon cancer treatment in February 2004 but was also used off-label for Wet AMD. Despite the emergence of newer medications and their off-label use, Bevacizumab continues to hold a 50% share in the US market for wet AMD treatment. Following this, another anti-VEGF agent was sanctioned for ocular use: pegaptanib (Macugen, initially from Eyetech/Pfizer, now Bausch + Lomb), which received approval in December 2004 for wet AMD treatment. However, the marketing of Macugen was eventually discontinued.

Currently, there are no approved treatments available for dry AMD in the field of therapy. There exists a significant need for a treatment that can effectively slow down its progression. The exact causes of dry AMD are not well known. Nevertheless, any failures in achieving desired outcomes could be more related to the disease being in its later stages rather than the absence of effective targeting strategies.

Recent Developments in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

In March 2024, Innovent Biologics, Inc. declared the achievement of the main goal in the second Phase II clinical trial of efdamrofusp alfa high-dose, a synthetic human fusion protein injection of VEGFR-Fc-Human CR1, among Chinese participants diagnosed with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

In March 2024, Ocugen, Inc. reported the conclusion of dosing for the initial group in its Phase I/II ArMaDa clinical study for OCU410 (AAV-hRORA). This therapy is a gene modifier aimed at treating geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration.

Emerging Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline include OPT-302 (Opthea Limited), KSI-301 (Kodiak Sciences Inc), RGX-314 (Regenxbio Inc.), AKST4290 (Alkahest, Inc.), IONIS-FB-LRx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Roche), EG-301 (Evergreen Therapeutics), and others.

OPT-302 (sVEGFR-3) stands out as the first 'Trap' inhibitor of VEGF-C and VEGF-D, specially crafted for ocular use, in development by Opthea Limited. This innovative compound obstructs the VEGF family components responsible for the growth and leakage of blood vessels in the eye. When paired with anti-VEGF-A treatments, OPT-302 effectively halts the activity of VEGFR-2 and VEGFR-3, targeting the underlying causes of resistance and less-than-ideal clinical responses seen with current therapies. Opthea Limited is presently running two simultaneous Phase III clinical trials evaluating OPT-302's effectiveness in treating wet AMD.

Kodiak Science's KSI-301 is an innovative biological treatment targeting VEGF, aimed at quickly blocking its effects and offering long-lasting action to lessen the need for frequent VEGF-inhibiting injections. By delivering strong and consistent VEGF suppression, encourages patient adherence, leads to sustained effectiveness over time, and enhances visual acuity results. The medication is presently undergoing Phase III clinical trials.

EG-301, an oral form of medication, has demonstrated effectiveness and safety in animal trials, boasting reduced side effects. It is designed for the treatment of dry macular disease in individuals aged 50 and above, as part of Evergreen Therapeutics' developmental efforts. Evergreen Therapeutics is presently engaged in a Phase II investigation aimed at addressing non-exudative (dry) AMD.

The other therapies in the AMD pipeline include

RGX-314: REGENXBIO

AKST4290: Alkahest Inc

Zimura: Iveric Bio

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Gildeuretinol (ALK-001): Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

RBM-007: Ribomic USA Inc

Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg): Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

UBX1325: Unity Biotechnology, Inc

PAN-90806: PanOptica, Inc.

CLS-AX (Axitinib): Clearside Biomedical

Danicopan (ALXN2040): Alexion Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

OpRegen: CellCure Neurosciences

CPCB-RPE1: Regenerative Patch Technologies

Luminate (Risuteganib): Allegro Ophthalmics

ANX007: Annexon Biosciences

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

LNP023 (Iptacopan): Novartis

IONIS-FB-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol): Iveric Bio

GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics and Novartis

RPESC-RPE-4W: Luxa Biotechnology

GEM103: Gemini Therapeutics

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for AMD are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the AMD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Age-related Macular Degeneration: Overview

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye ailment that predominantly impacts the central region of the retina known as the macula, responsible for delivering precise central vision crucial for tasks like reading, driving, and facial recognition. AMD stands as a significant cause of severe and irreversible blindness in developed nations globally, profoundly affecting the quality of life for those afflicted. As life expectancy rises, leading to a growth in reported cases, this places a substantial strain on healthcare systems due to the costly current treatments.

Factors contributing to AMD development encompass age (typically over 50), family history of AMD, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, and prolonged exposure to UV light. Additionally, genetics and specific genetic variations also heighten the risk of developing AMD. Indications of AMD may manifest as central vision blurriness or distortion, challenges in reading or recognizing faces, diminished color perception, and the emergence of dark or empty spots in central vision.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation

The AMD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current AMD patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The AMD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related Macular Degeneration

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Age-related Macular Degeneration

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AMD

Total Age-specific Cases of Wet AMD, and Dry AMD

Total Diagnosed Dry AMD Cases by Stages

Total Geographic Atrophy Cases Associated With Dry AMD by Visual Impairment

Scope of the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment: Age-related Macular Degeneration current marketed and emerging therapies

Age-related Macular Degeneration Key Companies: Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Novartis, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others

Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies: OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, AKST4290, Zimura, EG-301, Pegcetacoplan, Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), RBM-007, Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg), UBX1325, PAN-90806, CLS-AX (Axitinib), Danicopan (ALXN2040), ALK-001, Elamipretide, OpRegen, CPCB-RPE1, Luminate (Risuteganib), ANX007, NGM621, LNP023 (Iptacopan), IONIS-FB-LRx, Pegcetacoplan, Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol), GT005, RPESC-RPE-4W, GEM103, and others

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

