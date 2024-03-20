Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market to Register Growth at ~14% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

How are companies such as Sanofi, Reata, Janssen, Regulus, Xortx, and others influencing the ADPKD market?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of ADPKD in the 7MM was USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of ADPKD along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as XRx-008 (XORTX Therapeutics), Bardoxolone methyl (Reata Pharmaceuticals/Kyowa Kirin), Tesevatinib/KD019 (Sanofi), and others.

DelveInsight’s Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall ADPKD market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the diagnosed prevalent cases of ADPKD in the 7MM were approximately 368K in 2022.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the prevalence of ADPKD is more common in males than in females.

According to estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model in the US, ADPKD was most prevalent in the age group 45-64 years.

Upcoming therapies such as Bardoxolone methyl, Tesevatinib/KD019, and RGLS8429 have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the ADPKD market size.

ADPKD companies including XORTX Therapeutics (XRx-008), Reata Pharmaceuticals/Kyowa Kirin (Bardoxolone methyl), Sanofi (Tesevatinib/KD019), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of ADPKD.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of ADPKD reflect a landscape shaped by a complex interplay of factors. ADPKD, characterized by the formation of numerous fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys, presents a significant burden globally, with a prevalence of approximately 1 in 500 to 1 in 1,000 individuals worldwide. As a chronic and progressive condition, ADPKD not only impacts the quality of life for those affected but also exerts a substantial economic burden on healthcare systems.

In recent years, the ADPKD market has witnessed notable advancements in treatment options, particularly with the emergence of novel therapies targeting the underlying mechanisms of the disease. The approval of medications such as tolvaptan, which slows the progression of kidney enlargement in ADPKD, has marked a pivotal moment in disease management. However, despite these advancements, challenges remain, including access to treatment, cost considerations, and the need for further research into disease-modifying therapies. The market for ADPKD continues to evolve, driven by ongoing clinical trials, efforts to improve patient outcomes, and the quest for more effective, targeted treatments to address this complex genetic disorder.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving ADPKD market trends @ Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Insights

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market

Currently, there exists no known remedy for PKD. Nonetheless, extensive research is underway. Recent investigations indicate that consuming plain water consistently and steering clear of caffeine in drinks could decelerate cyst growth. Furthermore, ongoing research is deepening our comprehension of the genetic underpinnings of PKD. The care for those with ADPKD requires careful monitoring of diet, hydration, blood pressure management, and steering clear of detrimental medications and lifestyle habits. Starting these interventions early in the illness is expected to hinder the advancement of renal disease and uphold kidney function to a degree.

JYNARQUE/JINARC/SAMSCA (tolvaptan), developed by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, stands as the sole approved medication globally designed to address ADPKD in adults. Its function involves blocking vasopressin receptors within the kidneys, slowing the decline of kidney function by decreasing adenylate cyclase activity in adults who face a high risk of ADPKD progression. However, its availability is limited to a controlled distribution system due to several contraindications. Additionally, it carries a serious warning label for individuals with cirrhosis and impaired liver function. Concerns exist regarding its overall safety and effectiveness across diverse patient populations, as well as its ability to reduce the need for renal transplants in ADPKD patients. The substantial expense of the treatment further adds to the complexity of the situation.

Recent Developments in the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market

In March 2024, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. reported encouraging initial findings from the second group of patients in its Phase 1b MAD investigation of RGLS8429 for addressing ADPKD.

Emerging Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the ADPKD pipeline include XRx-008 (XORTX Therapeutics), Bardoxolone methyl (Reata Pharmaceuticals/Kyowa Kirin), Tesevatinib/KD019 (Sanofi), and others.

Bardoxolone methyl is a potential medication that is taken once a day by mouth and acts as a stimulator of Nuclear erythroid 2-related factor (Nrf2), an investigative drug. In the case of ADPKD, cyst growth in the kidney tubules is driven by inflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction, both of which are known to be reduced through the activation of Nrf2. Currently, Bardoxolone methyl is undergoing Phase III clinical trials (FALCON, EAGLE) for the treatment of ADPKD. Encouraging results from the Phase II PHOENIX study in ADPKD patients have been observed with Bardoxolone treatment. Additionally, this drug is being researched for other conditions such as Alport syndrome and diabetic CKD. It has been granted Orphan Drug status by the US FDA and EMA for treating ADPKD.

Tesevatinib/KD019 is an oral medication designed as a small molecule inhibitor of tyrosine kinase, specifically targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGF receptor). This receptor is a crucial component of signaling pathways that encourage cyst growth in ADPKD. Tesevatinib has a notable affinity for accumulating in the kidneys, reaching concentrations 15 times higher than in the bloodstream. Studies have shown that tesevatinib can effectively slow kidney growth and preserve kidney function in animal models of PKD. Recently, tesevatinib completed a Phase II study with randomized parallel groups involving individuals with ADPKD. Recognizing its potential, the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to tesevatinib for the treatment of ADPKD.

The other therapies in the ADPKD pipeline include

AT-20494: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

RGLS8429: Regulus Therapeutics

XRx-008: Xortx Therapeutics

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for ADPKD are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the ADPKD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about drugs for ADPKD in development @ Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinical Trials

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease: Overview

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is an inherited genetic condition characterized by the formation of fluid-filled sacs, known as cysts, within the kidneys. These cysts, unlike harmless simple kidney cysts, grow in size, enlarging the kidneys, altering their shape, and disrupting their ability to effectively filter waste substances from the blood. This progression ultimately leads to a decline in kidney function, eventually resulting in kidney failure. Cysts can also emerge in other organs beyond the kidneys, such as the liver, pancreas, spleen, ovaries, and large intestine. The majority of cases of autosomal dominant PKD (ADPKD) stem from mutations in two specific genes: PKD1 (located at 16p13.3) and PKD2 (located at 4q21). Statistics from various country-specific organizations suggest that approximately 85% of mutation-specific ADPKD cases are linked to the PKD1 gene, with the remaining cases attributed to the PKD2 gene. The rate of cyst growth and subsequent decline in kidney function can vary significantly, potentially influenced by mutations in yet-to-be-identified genes.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The ADPKD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ADPKD patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The ADPKD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADPKD

Age-specific Cases of ADPKD

Mutation-specific Cases of ADPKD

Scope of the Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Key Companies: Sanofi, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, Xortx Therapeutics, and others

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapies: Tesevatinib/KD019, Bardoxolone methyl, AT-20494, RGLS8429, XRx-008, and others

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Key Insights

2.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report Introduction

3.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance

4.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Executive Summary

5.

Disease Background and Overview

6.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment and Management

7.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.

Patient Journey

9.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Marketed Drugs

10.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs

11.

Seven Major Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Analysis

12.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Outlook

13.

Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14.

KOL Views

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

SWOT Analysis

17.

Appendix

18.

DelveInsight Capabilities

19.

Disclaimer

20.

About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key ADPKD companies, including Regulus Therapeutics, AceLink Therapeutics, Healx, XORTX Therapeutics, Poxel, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

DelveInsight’s healthcare consulting services leverage our extensive industry expertise, market research capabilities, and data analytics to provide clients with practical, data-driven solutions. The consultants work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and challenges and to develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. DelveInsight’s consulting services cover a range of areas, including market access, commercial strategy, product development, and regulatory affairs in the healthcare domain.