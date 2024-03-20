Alzheimer's Disease Market to Propel at ~20% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

How are BioVie, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, AgeneBio, Eisai, and others contributing to the evolving Alzheimer's disease market dynamics?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of Alzheimer's disease in the 7MM was USD 3.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Alzheimer's disease along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as BioVie's NE3107, AB Science's masitinib (AB1010), Eli Lilly'sdonanemab (LY3002813), Cassava Sciences' simufilam (PTI-125), TauRx Therapeutics' Hydromethylthioninemesylate (TRx0237), Novo Nordisk's semaglutide (NN6535), and others.

DelveInsight’s Alzheimer's Disease epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall Alzheimer's disease market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

Increased awareness and advancements in a comprehensive understanding of the disease pathophysiology have led to the discovery of novel signaling pathways, due to which various diagnostic tools have evolved that have revolutionized disease diagnosis.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in the 7MM were approximately 15 million cases. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the maximum number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer’s disease, with approximately 41% of the total cases in 2022.

Approval of novel anti-amyloid biologics, which are ‘disease-modifying,’ with novel targeted mechanisms of action, has led to significant improvements from the traditional symptomatic treatment regime.

Alzheimer's disease companies including BioVie (NE3107), AB Science (masitinib (AB1010)), Eli Lilly (donanemab (LY3002813)), Cassava Sciences (simufilam (PTI-125)), TauRx Therapeutics (Hydromethylthioninemesylate (TRx0237)), Novo Nordisk (semaglutide (NN6535)), Eli Lilly (remternetug (LY3372993)), AthiraPharma (fosgonimeton (ATH-1017)), Alzheon (ALZ-801 (valiltramiprosate)), Eisai (E2814), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics

The Alzheimer's disease market dynamics represent a complex interplay of scientific progress, patient needs, and economic factors. As one of the most pressing health challenges of our time, the market for Alzheimer's treatments and care continues to evolve rapidly. Scientific research is at the forefront, with ongoing efforts to understand the disease's mechanisms and develop effective therapies. This has led to a growing pipeline of potential treatments, ranging from drugs targeting amyloid plaques to those addressing tau proteins and inflammation. However, the high rate of failure in clinical trials underscores the immense challenges in finding viable solutions. This landscape presents opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, but the substantial investment required, coupled with uncertain outcomes, poses significant risks.

On the patient side, the market dynamics are shaped by the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease due to aging populations worldwide. This has fueled demand for better diagnostic tools, disease-modifying treatments, and innovative care solutions. Patients and caregivers are seeking not only treatments to slow or halt the disease progression but also support services to manage its daily challenges. As awareness grows and stigma diminishes, there is a greater push for early detection programs and personalized care approaches. Additionally, the economic burden of Alzheimer's on healthcare systems and families drives the need for cost-effective solutions. This creates a delicate balance between innovation, accessibility, and sustainability in the Alzheimer's Disease market, where scientific breakthroughs must align with real-world needs and market viability.

Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market

At present, there is no known cure for Alzheimer's disease. However, it is widely recognized that starting treatment early and maintaining it consistently can help alleviate the clinical symptoms associated with the condition. Detecting the disease earlier is crucial as it allows for the use of symptomatic treatments, addressing behavioral symptoms, and implementing lifestyle adjustments that are often employed to lower the risk of dementia onset and potentially decelerate the advancement of the disease.

Currently, the majority of therapies aimed at addressing dementia symptoms operate by either enhancing the activity of specific brain neurotransmitters like acetylcholine, serotonin, and noradrenaline, or by diminishing the activity of other neurotransmitters such as glutamate and dopamine. Considering the potential side effects, it is crucial to tailor dementia treatments to individual patients, taking into account their existing health conditions and ongoing therapies. Factors like effects on heart function, drug metabolism, and possible interactions need to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. In the United States, pharmacological options for managing symptoms, such as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChEIs) and the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist memantine, have been accessible for more than ten years.

The FDA and EMA have authorized three AChEIs for treating mild to advanced stages of Alzheimer's disease. These include donepezil, the rivastigmine transdermal patch, and galantamine. The therapeutic effects of donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine are quite similar, although there is ongoing discussion about their balance of benefits and risks. Memantine, an NMDA antagonist, operates within the brain's cell communication system and slows the advancement of symptoms in those with moderate to severe Alzheimer's. It can be administered alone or alongside a cholinesterase inhibitor. According to NICE guidelines, memantine is also suggested for patients diagnosed with established Alzheimer's, especially when AChE inhibitors are already being used.

Recent Developments in the Alzheimer's Disease Market

In March 2024, Eli Lilly and Company disclosed that the FDA is anticipated to organize a gathering of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (PCNS) to deliberate on the Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study findings. This trial assessed the effectiveness and safety of donanemab in individuals with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

Emerging Alzheimer's Disease Therapies and Key Companies

The expected launch of emerging therapies, such as BioVie's NE3107, AB Science's masitinib (AB1010), Eli Lilly'sdonanemab (LY3002813), Cassava Sciences' simufilam (PTI-125), TauRx Therapeutics' Hydromethylthioninemesylate (TRx0237), Novo Nordisk's semaglutide (NN6535), Eli Lilly's remternetug (LY3372993), AthiraPharma's fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), Alzheon's ALZ-801 (valiltramiprosate), Eisai's E2814, and others shall create a positive impact on the market.

BioVie's NE3107 is an oral, small molecule with the ability to pass through the blood-brain barrier. It acts as an anti-inflammatory and insulin sensitizer by targeting an extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK), effectively inhibiting inflammation. Specifically, NE3107 works to inhibit the activation of extracellular ERK/NFkB and the production of TNF, which are triggered by inflammatory agents like lipopolysaccharide. BioVie is developing this drug not only for its anti-inflammatory properties but also for its potential in treating Parkinson's disease, multiple myeloma, and prostate cancer.

In recent Phase III trials, the primary efficacy endpoint did not achieve statistical significance due to exclusions. However, the trial's adaptive design allows BioVie to continue enrolling patients, aiming to meet the statistical criteria for registration. Based on the promising efficacy observed, the company plans to collaborate with the US FDA to ensure statistical significance and aims for a global launch by 2026.

AB Science's Masitinib (AB1010) is an orally taken tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to focus on activated cells within the neuro-immune system (specifically mast cells and microglia) that can accumulate in the central nervous system (CNS) at levels beneficial for therapy. Increasing evidence links mast cells and microglia to the development of Alzheimer's disease. The Phase II study has shown promising results for the potential of masitinib in treating individuals with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Presently, the company is progressing with a Phase III trial to confirm these findings.

The other therapies in the Alzheimer's disease pipeline include

Simufilam (PTI-125): Cassava Sciences

Donanemab: Eli Lilly

Hydromethylthionine mesylate (TRx0237): TauRx Therapeutics

Semaglutide (NN6535): Novo Nordisk

KFRX01 (nilotinib BE): KeifeRx

Remternetug (LY3372993): Eli Lilly

AR1001: AriBio

Tricaprilin (CER-0001): Cerecin

ALZ-801 (valiltramiprosate): Alzheon

Piromelatine (neu-P11): Neurim Pharmaceuticals/Syneos Health

Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017): Athira Pharma

Buntanetap: Annovis Bio

ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine): Anavex Life Sciences

AGB101 (extended-release formulation of levetiracetam): AgeneBio

E2814: Eisai

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for Alzheimer's disease are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Alzheimer's disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Alzheimer's Disease: Overview

Alzheimer's disease, the most prevalent form of dementia, is a progressive neurological condition with a complex origin. It is marked by a gradual deterioration in both cognitive and functional capacities, eventually leading individuals to lose their ability to perform daily tasks and live independently. Typically, symptoms begin to surface around the age of 65 for most individuals, though some in their forties may also show early signs of the disease. The progression of symptoms is slow and incremental, with initial indications such as forgetfulness, trouble with problem-solving or completing familiar activities, confusion, disorientation, and shifts in mood or behavior. As the disease advances, more profound effects become apparent, including severe memory loss, language difficulties, impaired judgment, alterations in personality, and an overall decline in cognitive function. A better understanding of the disease reveals that it is characterized by two key microscopic features: amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles.

Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Alzheimer's disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Alzheimer's disease patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Alzheimer's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Alzheimer's Disease Age-specific Cases

Alzheimer's Disease Gender-specific Cases

Alzheimer's Disease Severity-specific Cases

Scope of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Alzheimer's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Alzheimer's Disease Key Companies: BioVie, AB Science, Cassava Sciences, TauRx Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, KeifeRx, Eli Lilly, AriBio, Cerecin, Alzheon, Neurim Pharmaceuticals/Syneos Health, Athira Pharma, Annovis Bio, Anavex Life Sciences, AgeneBio, Eisai, and others

Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapies: NE3107, Masitinib (AB1010), Simufilam (PTI-125), Donanemab, Hydromethylthionine mesylate (TRx0237), Semaglutide (NN6535), KFRX01 (nilotinib BE), Remternetug (LY3372993), AR1001, Tricaprilin (CER-0001), ALZ-801 (valiltramiprosate), Piromelatine (neu-P11), Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), Buntanetap, ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine), AGB101 (extended-release formulation of levetiracetam), E2814, and others

Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Alzheimer's Disease Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Alzheimer's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

