Business Reporter: The new sustainability use case for product information management systems
Providing transparency for compliance and environmentally friendly customer choicesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Niels Stenfeldt, CEO, inriver talks about how product information management (PIM) systems can drive circularity along a product’s whole lifecycle. Sustainability regulation in the EU and California, as well as customers’ increasing preference for eco-friendly products are pushing clear and comprehensive product information to the top of corporate agendas. However, the most impactful legislation has recently been the EU’s Digital Product Passport designed to help consumers and businesses gain a more complete understanding of a product’s life cycle, durability, and the extent to which recycled parts were used in its production. DPP is essentially the digital twin of a physical product that collects and shares data throughout the product’s entire life cycle, which is then made available for customers and manufacturers via a QR code.
For enterprise brands and manufacturers, a PIM capable of consolidating product information from sourcing to end-of-life and recycling is key to meeting DPP requirements. Not only does it enable customers to have a better understanding of the environmental impact of their purchases, but it also helps brands and manufacturers to turn regulatory requirements into a framework of transparent manufacturing practices.
Inriver’s product information management software was built well before sustainability requirements took centre stage. However, thanks to its extensibility and flexibility, it can be easily tailored to sustainability use cases too. Inriver’s PIM system addresses three major use cases – it can revolutionise product data governance, support DPP compliance and transform marketing and sales strategies to align with sustainability goals.
To find out more about how inriver’s PIM system can increase the traceability of your business operation, read the article.
