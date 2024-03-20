‘The Electors’, Post-Apocalyptic Futurism Launches Esfera Dorada publishing house
Action and mystery alternate in a plot about authoritarianism in a hypothetical year 2090, where cloning, hackers, and espionage play a significant role.
Technological absolutism can be the end of the human species, and that's why I believe literature is an appropriate tool to explore what could happen in such a case.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esfera Dorada publishing house debuts in the literary market with ‘The Electors’, Sergio Milán-Jerez's novel which describes a dystopian future where all power is in the hands of a small group of people.
The story, featuring Cuban librarian Rebeca Molinari, leads the reader through an intriguing path of action, espionage, abuse of power, and violence.
The narrative proposal introduces an action component intertwined, from the very prologue, with a mysterious plot about authoritarianism and the excesses of absolutist leaders in a hypothetical year 2090.
A global dictatorship that extends during the second half of the 21st century. A totalitarianism capable of devastating entire countries with the Norberiak S and the push of a button. A world without sovereign countries, all subjected to the whim of the sole power led by William Jones and his son Leonard.
Rebeca Molinari will have to face thrilling scenes full of dangers while the reader reflects on very current issues related to propaganda, fake news, and the lies of unscrupulous rulers.
For this, she will have the help of Daniel Vega, formerly a trusted man of William Jones and now a fugitive who, with the support of La Fortaleza, will fight for the liberation of oppressed countries.
Molinari and Vega will have to move swiftly and take advantage of the conspiracies arising from within the power itself. More and more people are demanding an end to repression and totalitarianism. The countdown has begun.
The plot unfolds in a futuristic scenario where technology, cloning, hackers, and espionage play a significant role. It also includes harsh episodes of torture, forced disappearances, and violence.
Sergio Milán-Jerez, director of Esfera Dorada publishing house and author of ‘The Electors,’ explained: "I find it attractive to address the theme of totalitarianism in a technologically advanced society, with possible issues like the total obliteration of the planet. Technological absolutism can be the end of the human species, and that's why I believe literature is an appropriate tool to explore what could happen in such a case."
Milán-Jerez added, "Furthermore, the loss of sovereignty of countries is a palpable fact that is advancing rapidly without anyone raising their voice to prevent it. Large corporations have increasingly more power globally; unbridled control in many areas of society causes us to sometimes be victims of manipulation and misinformation; poverty and inequality have become a difficult reality to tackle, causing a growing gap between the rich and the poor... In short, I have tried to provide an X-ray of what could happen in a not-so-distant future, but without losing hope in our humanity. I believe that together we are stronger."
A succession of unexpected events will occur. The cards are dealt. The world is in chaos. A countdown will destroy the world. Good and evil are pitted against each other, definitively.
