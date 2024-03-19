Acute Pancreatitis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Acute Pancreatitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the key facts of the Acute Pancreatitis Market Report:

The Acute Pancreatitis market size was valued approximately USD 714 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In 2021, there were roughly 504,720 incident cases of acute pancreatitis (AP) worldwide, with the United States having the highest number of these cases. About 159,343 cases were reported in the EU-5 nations in 2021

According to projections from DelveInsight, there were roughly 283,657 incident instances of Acute Pancreatitis in the United States in 2021, and this number is anticipated to rise during the study period (2019–2032)

The incidence population of Acute Pancreatitis in Japan was discovered to be around 61,721 cases in 2021; this number is expected to change by 2032

Key Acute Pancreatitis Companies: CalciMedica, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Repligen Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., IncOlympus Corporation, Pfizer Inc., SCM Lifescience, and others

Key Acute Pancreatitis Therapies: Auxora, REGN1500, CM4620, meropenem, RG1068, evinacumab, and others

The Acute Pancreatitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that globally, Acute Pancreatitis affected males more than females

The Acute Pancreatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Pancreatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Pancreatitis market dynamics.

Acute Pancreatitis Overview

When pancreatic enzymes auto-digest the pancreas, it results in acute pancreatitis (AP), which is characterized by inflammation of the exocrine pancreas. Acinar cell damage and both a local and systemic inflammatory response are linked to AP. The prevalence of acute pancreatitis has been rising globally, yet alcohol and gallstones continue to be the leading causes.

To Know in detail about the Acute Pancreatitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acute Pancreatitis Market Forecast

Acute Pancreatitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Pancreatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Pancreatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Acute Pancreatitis

Prevalent Cases of Acute Pancreatitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Pancreatitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Pancreatitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Pancreatitis epidemiology trends @ Acute Pancreatitis Epidemiology Forecast

Acute Pancreatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Pancreatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Pancreatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Pancreatitis Therapies and Key Companies

Auxora: CalciMedica, Inc

REGN1500: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

CM4620: CalciMedica, Inc.

meropenem: Pfizer

RG1068: Repligen Corporation

evinacumab: Regeneron Pharma

Acute Pancreatitis Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence and Severity

Increasing Collaborations

Lack of approved pharmacologic therapies

Acute Pancreatitis Market Barriers

Lack of awareness

Higher R&D Investment

Lack of Standardized Diagnostics and Treatment

Scope of the Acute Pancreatitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Pancreatitis Companies: CalciMedica, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Repligen Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., IncOlympus Corporation, Pfizer Inc., SCM Lifescience, and others

Key Acute Pancreatitis Therapies: Auxora, REGN1500, CM4620, meropenem, RG1068, evinacumab, and others

Acute Pancreatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Pancreatitis current marketed and Acute Pancreatitis emerging therapies

Acute Pancreatitis Market Dynamics: Acute Pancreatitis market drivers and Acute Pancreatitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Acute Pancreatitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Pancreatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Acute Pancreatitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acute Pancreatitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Acute Pancreatitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Pancreatitis

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Pancreatitis

4. Acute Pancreatitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Pancreatitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Pancreatitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Pancreatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Pancreatitis

9. Acute Pancreatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Pancreatitis Unmet Needs

11. Acute Pancreatitis Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Pancreatitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Pancreatitis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Acute Pancreatitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Pancreatitis Market Drivers

16. Acute Pancreatitis Market Barriers

17. Acute Pancreatitis Appendix

18. Acute Pancreatitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.