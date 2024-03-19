Gilat Unveils Cloud and 5G NTN Evolution Strategy for SkyEdge IV

A phased approach ensures continuous advancement in alignment with evolving technology and maturing standards

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today its Cloud and 5G NTN evolution strategy to support Satellite Operators and service providers.



“The satellite communications industry is moving towards digital transformation with the impending shift to Cloud and 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). This evolution promises standard ubiquitous connectivity across terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, a multi-vendor open ecosystem for the satcom industry, and new revenue streams from new use cases,” said Hagay Katz, Chief Product and Marketing Officer. “As we embark on this exciting journey, it's crucial to focus on efficiency, adaptability, and strategic evolution. Here at Gilat, we have analyzed the key considerations for a seamless evolution to Cloud, 5G NTN and digital interfaces (DIFI), allowing harmonious integration, the preservation of current investments and ensuring business operations as well as continuous technology advancement in line with evolving standards.”

“Based on our findings, we have designed our next-generation SkyEdge IV platform to enable the smoothest transition to 5G NTN,” said Dubi Lever, Chief Technology Officer. “The platform already supports multi-orbit operation and VHTS and enables steady evolution to Cloud and 5G NTN.”

Gilat is participating in Satellite Show 2024 this week in Washington DC. Participants are invited to visit the Gilat Booth #2511 or to schedule a meeting by contacting events@gilat.com.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer

hagayk@gilat.com

EK Global IR

Ehud Helft, Managing Partner

ehud@ekgir.com