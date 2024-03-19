Acute Pain Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Acute Pain Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acute Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Pain market dynamics.

The Acute Pain market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Acute Pain Market Report:

The Acute Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

According to National Institutes of Health “Acute pain is the pain that comes on quickly, can be severe, but lasts a relatively short time

The patient pool of Acute pain in the United States was nearly 91,011,151 cases in 2020.

Acute pain is defined as “an expected physiologic experience to injurious stimuli that can become pathologic, is normally sudden in onset, time-limited, and motivates behaviors to avoid actual or potential tissue injuries.”

The population undergoing surgery in the US, nearly 80% experience acute postoperative pain, thereby contributing 42,759,718 patients to the Acute Pain population in 2020

Key Acute Pain Companies: Charleston Laboratories, Neumentum, Neurana Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Acute Pain Therapies: CL-108, NTM-001, Omzya, and others

The Acute Pain epidemiology based on gender analyzed that, it can be concluded that there is no significant difference in occurrence of acute pain among male and female population

Key benefits of the Acute Pain Market report:

Acute Pain market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Acute Pain Epidemiology and Acute Pain market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

The Acute Pain market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Acute Pain market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Acute Pain market report offers an edge that will help develop business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Acute Pain market.

Acute Pain Market

The dynamics of the Acute Pain market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

“Of the emerging therapies, one of the most anticipated product to get launched is CL-108. Apart from this, several other molecules are in mid to late stage.”

Acute Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Acute Pain

Prevalent Cases of Acute Pain by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Pain

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Pain

Acute Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Pain Therapies and Key Companies

CL-108: Charleston CL-108Laboratories

NTM-001: Neumentum

Omzya: Neurana Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Acute Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Pain Companies: Charleston CL-108Laboratories, Neumentum, Neurana Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Acute Pain Therapies: CL-108, NTM-001, Omzya, and others

Acute Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Pain current marketed and Acute Pain emerging therapies

Acute Pain Market Dynamics: Acute Pain market drivers and Acute Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Acute Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Pain

4. Acute Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Pain

9. Acute Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Pain Unmet Needs

11. Acute Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Pain Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Pain Market Drivers

16. Acute Pain Market Barriers

17. Acute Pain Appendix

18. Acute Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

