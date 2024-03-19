Actinic Keratosis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Actinic Keratosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Actinic Keratosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Actinic Keratosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Actinic Keratosis market dynamics.

The Actinic Keratosis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Actinic Keratosis Overview

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation (2022), Actinic keratosis (AK) is the most common pre-cancer that forms on skin damaged by chronic exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun and/or indoor tanning. Solar keratosis is another name for the condition. AKs result from long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Some of the key facts of the Actinic Keratosis Market Report:

The Actinic Keratosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

According to Chetty P et al., the prevalence of AK varies from 6–60%, depending on age, phototype and other predisposing risk factors (most notably immunosuppressed status, outdoor workers), and is increasing

In a study conducted by Schaefer et al., it was found that the standardized prevalence of AK from dermatological examinations was 2.7%; the rate increased with age (11.5% in the group 60-70 years) and was higher for men (3.9%) than for women (1.5%)

Key Actinic Keratosis Companies: Vidac Pharma, DFB Soria, LLC, Coegin Pharma AB, and others

Key Actinic Keratosis Therapies: Tuvatexib (VDA-1102), SOR-007, AVX-001, and others

The Actinic Keratosis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Actinic Keratosis prevalence is higher among men than women of the same age. In Northern European and North American whites, AKs are uncommon before the age of 40 years

Key benefits of the Actinic Keratosis Market report:

Actinic Keratosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology and Actinic Keratosis market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

The Actinic Keratosis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Actinic Keratosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Actinic Keratosis market report offers an edge that will help develop business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Actinic Keratosis market.

Actinic Keratosis Market

The dynamics of the Actinic Keratosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

“Increasing Prevalence of disease and growing consumer awareness, will fuel the Actinic Keratosis (AK) market”

Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Actinic Keratosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Actinic Keratosis

Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Actinic Keratosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Actinic Keratosis

Actinic Keratosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Actinic Keratosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Actinic Keratosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Actinic Keratosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Actinic Keratosis Market Unmet Needs

Challenges in diagnosis

Development of novel therapies

The High cost of treatment

Limited or no awareness about the disease

Actinic Keratosis Therapies and Key Companies

Tuvatexib (VDA-1102): Vidac Pharma

SOR-007: DFB Soria, LLC

AVX-001: Coegin Pharma AB

Scope of the Actinic Keratosis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Actinic Keratosis Companies: Vidac Pharma, DFB Soria, LLC, Coegin Pharma AB, and others

Key Actinic Keratosis Therapies: Tuvatexib (VDA-1102), SOR-007, AVX-001, and others

Actinic Keratosis Therapeutic Assessment: Actinic Keratosis current marketed and Actinic Keratosis emerging therapies

Actinic Keratosis Market Dynamics: Actinic Keratosis market drivers and Actinic Keratosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Actinic Keratosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Actinic Keratosis Market Access and Reimbursement

